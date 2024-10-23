How to watch today's Manchester City vs Sparta Prague Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Manchester City and Sparta Prague, as well as kick-off time and team news.

All eyes will be on Manchester City as the reigning Premier League champions prepare to face Sparta Prague for the first time ever in the UEFA Champions League.

The upcoming showdown at the Etihad Stadium promises to be a fascinating encounter, with both sides locked on four points each in the group stage. This fixture will play a pivotal role in determining their path forward in the competition.

Despite never meeting before in European contests, Manchester City and Sparta Prague have made identical starts to the campaign. The Citizens currently sit in eighth place in the UCL standings, while the Maroons trail close behind in 10th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sparta Prague online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Sparta Prague kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 BST Venue: Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, October 23, with kick-off at 8:00 BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Manchester City are still grappling with the long-term absences of Rodri (ACL) and Oscar Bobb (leg fracture). Manager Pep Guardiola has also hinted that he doesn't expect either Kyle Walker (fitness) or Kevin De Bruyne (groin) to be available for Wednesday's clash.

Nathan Ake, after missing seven games due to a muscle injury, was an unused substitute in the match against Wolves. While he may play a part against Sparta Prague, he’s unlikely to start, meaning Josko Gvardiol is set to retain his spot at left-back.

Guardiola might opt for further squad rotations, as seen in their game against Slovan Bratislava, with the likes of Stefan Ortega, Manuel Akanji, Matheus Nunes, Jack Grealish, and Phil Foden all pushing for starting roles.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Nunes; Bernardo, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Kovacic, Grealish, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Sparta Prague team news

Defender Imanol Garcia (knee) is sidelined and also ineligible to feature here. Elias Cobbaut (illness) has yet to feature for the Maroons this season and is unlikely to play on Wednesday.

On the flip side, Martin Vitik missed last weekend's domestic match due to suspension but is available to return for the clash against Manchester City. He could slot back into central defense, replacing Asger Sorensen and joining Filip Panak and Jaroslav Zeleny in a back three.

In attack, Lukas Haraslin, Veljko Birmancevic, and Victor Olatunji have each netted six goals this season, and all three will be eager to start up front. However, Albion Rrahmani may be favoured to lead the line ahead of Victor Olatunji as the central striker.

Sparta Prague possible XI: Vindahl; Vitik, Panak, Zeleny; Preciado, Kairinen, Laci, Wiesner; Birmancevic, Rrahmani, Haraslin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vindahl Jensen, Vorel, Surovcik Defenders: Suchomel, Ross, Preciado, Mejdr, Sorensen, Panak, Wiesner, Zeleny, Rynes, Kukucka, Vitik Midfielders: Solbakken, Pavelka, Danek, Birmancevic, Sadilek, Laci, Pesek, Haraslin, Krasniqi, Mokrovics Forwards: Olatunji, Kuchta, Tuci

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

