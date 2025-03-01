How to watch today's Manchester City vs Plymouth FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Plymouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Plymouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City beat Tottenham Hotspur in their mid-week Premier League outing to pick up what was only their second win in the last five games. They will be much more confident of a win this weekend in the FA Cup.

Plymouth have registered draws in their last two games and need to be at their best to even challenge the hosts at their own home turf.

How to watch Manchester City vs Plymouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ITV platforms in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester City vs Plymouth kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Manchester City will be missing key players as Rodri, Manuel Akanji, and John Stones remain sidelined.

Although Oscar Bobb is nearing full fitness, his recovery will not be complete in time for this weekend’s fixture.

Plymouth team news

Over at Plymouth, Muhamed Tijani is expected to be out for a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury.

Ryan Hardie, Brendan Galloway, and Joe Edwards are still in the treatment room.

