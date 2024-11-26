How to watch today's Manchester City vs Feyenoord Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Manchester City and Feyenoord, as well as kick-off time and team news

Manchester City will take on Feyenoord in the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

The Premier League team has lost five games in a row and will be desperate to return to winning ways. They lost their last European outing as well, which has placed them in 10th position after the first four rounds.

With two wins and losses each from four matches, the visitors are 21st in the standings. An upset here could help them climb up the standings and that's what they will be aiming for.

How to watch Manchester City vs Feyenoord online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester City vs Feyenoord kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Manchester City will be without Rodri, Oscar Bobb, and Mateo Kovacic for the clash against Feyenoord. However, Ruben Dias has returned to training following a calf issue and could be available, along with Jeremy Doku, who is recovering from a thigh problem.

Feyenoord team news

Feyenoord’s playmaker Chris-Kevin Nadje received a straight red card for a dangerous challenge in the last game and is suspended for this fixture.

The Dutch side also faces a significant injury crisis. Santiago Gimenez, goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, and captain Quinten Timber have all resumed training and might feature but confirmed absentees for the visitors include Hugo Bueno, Ayase Ueda, Ibrahim Osman, and Quilindschy.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MCI Last 2 matches FEY 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Manchester City 1 - 0 Feyenoord

Feyenoord 0 - 4 Manchester City 5 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

