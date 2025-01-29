How to watch today's Manchester City vs Club Brugge Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Manchester City and Club Bruges, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Facing the looming threat of an early Champions League exit, Manchester City will take on Belgian side Club Brugge in their final group stage clash at the Etihad on Wednesday evening.

City not only need a victory but must also rely on favorable results elsewhere to secure a top-24 finish and advance to the knockout stages. Given their inconsistent defensive displays this season, achieving that outcome is far from guaranteed. Meanwhile, Club Brugge arrive in exceptional form, riding a remarkable 20-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, which includes a narrow 1-0 triumph over Aston Villa in November.

For Brugge, a draw would mathematically confirm their progression, but even in defeat, they are well-placed to move forward, allowing them the freedom to play without pressure. With Manchester City’s defensive vulnerabilities on full display this season, adopting an attack-first mindset could be their best path forward. While we anticipate City’s quality to shine through, the margin for success is likely to be slim.

Manchester City vs Club Bruges kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Etihad Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Club Bruges will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 29, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

The home side remains plagued by injuries, with Oscar Bobb (leg fracture) and Rodri (ACL) sidelined for the long haul. Adding to their woes, Ruben Dias suffered a fresh abductor injury in the PSG defeat, while Nathan Ake (muscle issue) and Jeremy Doku (unspecified) are doubtful for Wednesday’s contest.

The absence of Dias led to new recruit Abdukodir Khusanov making his Premier League debut against Chelsea, but the 20-year-old endured a nightmare start, committing a costly error that allowed Noni Madueke to score just three minutes in. As a result, the experienced John Stones is expected to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup.

In attack, Omar Marmoush made his first appearance for City over the weekend, generating buzz despite failing to notch a goal or assist. Both Kevin De Bruyne and Savinho are now in contention for a return to the XI as attacking reinforcements.

Club Bruges team news

On the visitors' side, Club Brugge have just one injury concern, but it’s a significant one: captain Hans Vanaken missed the weekend’s draw due to illness and remains a doubt for the trip to Manchester.

Should Vanaken miss out, Maxim De Cuyper is poised to reclaim his starting spot. The Arsenal-linked left-back has created 14 chances in this Champions League campaign, the highest tally for any Brugge player in the competition since 2003-04. Matching him in chance creation is Christos Tzolis, who operates from the left wing and adds a creative spark. Meanwhile, 36-year-old former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet continues to serve as Brugge's last line of defence.

