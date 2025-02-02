How to watch today's Manchester City Women vs Arsenal Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester City Women and Arsenal Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Arsenal in the Women's Super League at the Joie Stadium on Sunday.

After 12 rounds, these two teams are only separated by a point in the league standings, with the hosts third and the visitors in fourth place.

Arsenal are arguably enjoying the better form out of the two teams, having won four out of their last five games and beaten Bristol 5-0 in their most recent outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Joie Stadium

The match will be played at the Joie Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 12 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Manchester City Women team news

The home side will likely be without Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp, and Risa Shimizu.

Khiara Keating remains a doubt after missing the victory over Aston Villa.

City secured a deadline-day loan move for defender Laura Wienroither, but the Austrian will be unavailable to face her parent club on Sunday.

Arsenal Women team news

For the visitors, Victoria Pelova remains sidelined with a knee injury, while both Lina Hurtig and Caitlin Foord are questionable for the trip.

Katie McCabe is suspended and Chloe Kelly will also be unavailable to face her parent club following her recent loan move to Arsenal.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links