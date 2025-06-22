How to watch today's Manchester City vs Al Ain FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Al-Ain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City have a big opportunity to punch their ticket to the Club World Cup knockout stage with a game to spare as they square off against UAE giants Al-Ain this Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Pep Guardiola's side barely broke a sweat in their opening Group G clash, easing past Wydad AC with a professional 2-0 victory. Meanwhile, Al-Ain were given a rude welcome to the tournament, getting thrashed 5-0 by a ruthless Juventus.

That scoreline may have looked brutal on paper, but the Italians were remarkably clinical, netting five goals from just seven shots on target and a modest 1.4 expected goals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Al-Ain online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Man City and Al Ain will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Manchester City vs Al-Ain kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Man City and Al Ain will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Glendale, USA.

It will kick off at 2 am BST on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Man City will be without the services of Rico Lewis, who was controversially sent off against Wydad after catching Samuel Obeng in the face during a grounded challenge, an incident that left his teammates fuming. His one-game suspension now opens the door for Matheus Nunes to step in at right-back, though John Stones or Abdukodir Khusanov could also fill the void.

With tougher tests like Juventus and perhaps Real Madrid looming, Guardiola is expected to shuffle his stacked deck. That could mean a first appearance for new signing Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is waiting in the wings for his debut in sky blue.

Al-Ain team news

As for Al-Ain, head coach Vladan Ivic has no fresh absentees to worry about. But after the bruising Juventus defeat, expect his side to take a cautious approach, likely focused more on containment than conquest.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MCI Last match ALA 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Al-Ain 0 - 3 Manchester City 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

