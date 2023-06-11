Ederson shaved off a reporter's moustache and then had his goatee removed on live TV after Manchester City won the Champions League.

Ederson shaves off reporter's moustache

Also has his goatee removed on Live TV

Man City won maiden Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Ederson apparently made a bet with a reporter from TNT Sports Brazil before the final against Inter, and after City's 1-0 win, he took part in a very strange interview. The City and Brazil No.1 took up an electric shaver and started trimming the reporter's moustache before having his goatee removed, and both men struggled to hold back their laughter during the light-hearted exchange.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riding on Rodri's 68th-minute goal, Manchester City beat Inter to win the Champions League title for the first time in the club's history and also became the second English club after rivals Manchester United to win the treble.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Manchester City stars will now head out for a well-deserved holiday. They are scheduled to tour Asia for pre-season this time and will play their opening match of the tour against Atletico Madrid on July 30 in South Korea.