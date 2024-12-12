How to watch today's Malmo vs Galatasaray Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Malmoe FF and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Malmo will face a daunting challenge on Thursday evening as they welcome Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray to the Eleda Stadion for a Europa League showdown. With the visitors among the favorites to lift the trophy, this promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Showcasing their supremacy in Swedish football, Malmo have clinched the Allsvenskan title in four of the last five seasons. They wrapped up their 2024 campaign on November 10 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brommapojkarna, finishing an impressive 11 points clear of second-placed Hammarby.

However, Di Blae have found it difficult to translate their domestic dominance into success on the European stage. With just one win from their five League Phase matches, Malmo are teetering on the brink of elimination, needing a turnaround to keep their hopes alive.

On the other hand, Galatasaray arrive in Sweden in scintillating form. The Turkish giants are riding a remarkable 17-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, with their latest triumph a dramatic 3-2 victory over Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig. That result secured their position at the summit of the league table, placing them six points clear of second-placed Fenerbahce.

In Europa League action, Okan Buruk's side remains one of only seven teams in the 36-club League Phase to maintain an unbeaten record after five matches. Currently sitting in fourth place, they are just two points adrift of leaders Lazio and a point ahead of ninth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, underlining their status as a team to watch in this competition.

How to watch Malmoe FF vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between Malmo and Galatasaray will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 6.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Malmoe FF vs Galatasaray kick-off time

The UEFA Europa League match between Malmo and Galatasaray will be played at Swedbank Stadion in Malmo, Sweden.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Thursday, December 12, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Malmoe FF team news

Malmo are feeling the absence of Pontus Jansson, whose wealth of experience in English football, gained during his time with Brentford and Leeds United, makes him a pivotal figure. The defender is currently sidelined with a knee injury, leaving a significant gap in Di Blae's backline.

Adding to their woes, Malmo are without the services of winger Sead Haksabanovic, who suffered a season-ending groin injury during the closing stages of August. His creativity and flair are sorely missed as the Swedish side navigates a tough Europa League campaign.

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray, too, have their fair share of injury concerns. Mauro Icardi, who started the season in electric form, is out for the remainder of 2024-25 after suffering a cruciate ligament injury. The Argentine striker's absence has left a void in Cimbom’s attack.

The Turkish side's forward options are further limited with Yilmaz, a promising 24-year-old, ruled out until the New Year due to a thigh strain. These setbacks mean Galatasaray will likely look to Sunday's bench for reinforcements, with Michy Batshuayi emerging as a strong contender to lead the line in this crucial clash.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

