DFB-Pokal
MEWA Arena
How to watch today's Mainz vs Bayern Munich DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Mainz and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mainz will take on Bayern Munich in the second round of DFB Pokal at the MEWA Arena on Wednesday.

Both these teams have only managed to win two out of their last five matches. However, Bayern are leading the Bundesliga standings and are unbeaten in the league.

Mainz, on the other hand, are 13th in the league standings and might struggle to halt Bayern in front of their own home crowd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mainz vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

DFB PlayWatch here

The match will be shown live on DFB Play in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mainz vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date:October 30, 2024
Kick-off time:7.45 pm BST
Venue:MEWA Arena

The match will be played at the MEWA Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Mainz team news

Mainz will be without center-back Andreas Hanche-Olsen until late November. Right-back Nikolas Veratschnig, Jonathan Burkardt and midfielder Nadiem Amiri are also not expected to be back for the game.

Mainz predicted XI: Riess; Kohr, Jenz, Leitsch; Caci, Sano, Hong, Mwene; Nebel, Lee; Sieb

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rieß, Zentner, Batz
Defenders:Mwene, Jenz, Leitsch, Bell, Caci, da Costa, Widmer, Dal
Midfielders:Barkok, Sano, Lee, Nebel, Hong, Vidović, Kohr, Shabani
Forwards:Onisiwo, Sieb, Weiper

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern are missing midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, who is sidelined with a broken collarbone until mid-December. Defenders Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic, and Sacha Boey are also unavailable for selection.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Ulreich; Laimer, Upamecano, Dier, Aznou; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Gnabry; Tel.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
Defenders:Upamecano, Kim, Kimmich, Dier, Guerreiro, Buchmann
Midfielders:Goretzka, Palhinha, Olise, Davies, Laimer, Musiala
Forwards:Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Ibrahimovic, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
09/03/24Bayern Munich 8 - 1 MainzBundesliga
21/10/23Mainz 1 - 3 Bayern MunichBundesliga
22/04/23Mainz 3 - 1 Bayern MunichBundesliga
02/02/23Mainz 0 - 4 Bayern MunichDFB-Pokal
29/10/22Bayern Munich 6 - 2 MainzBundesliga

Useful links

