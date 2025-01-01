+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kenilworth Road
How to watch today's Luton Town vs Norwich City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Luton and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Luton will take on Norwich in the Championship at the Kenilworth Road on Wednesday.

Norwich are 12th in the standings, but have only managed to win one out of their last five fixtures. They will want to start 2025 on a winning note.

Luton are 19th in the standings with two defeats in their last two matches. Any other than a defeat will be a welcome result for the hosts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Luton vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Luton vs Norwich kick-off time

Championship - Championship
The match will be played at the Kenilworth Road on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Luton team news

The hosts continue to be without Teden Mengi and Reece Burke as the defensive options continue to be unavailable.

Alfie Doughty remains sidelined with an ankle injury and is only expected to return in 2025.

Norwich team news

Josh Sargent, Marcos Senesi and Marcus Tavernier will remain unavailable for this clash on New Year's day.

Midfielder Kenny McLean will miss the upcoming match due to an ongoing four-match ban.

Form

LUT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NOR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

LUT

Last 5 matches

NOR

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

