How to watch today's Luton Town vs Forest Green Rovers FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Luton Townand Forest Green Rovers will face off on Friday at Kenilworth Road in the first round of the FA Cup.

Luton Town, currently competing in League One, has shown strong defensive organization and will look to improve their recent form. Forest Green Rovers, from the National League, aim to find consistency after a mixed run of results. This FA Cup tie promises to be competitive, with both sides eager to advance and gain confidence ahead of their league fixtures.

How to watch Luton vs Forest Green online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Luton vs Forest Green kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Kenilworth Road

The match will be played on Friday at Kenilworth Road, with kick-off at 7.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Luton team news

Luton have no major injuries, and manager Jack Wilshere is likely to rely on team cohesion and home advantage to secure a win. Recent performances indicate that they are coming back to form, as they chase a third straight victory.

Forest Green team news

The visitors have no fresh injury concerns in the squad and will be hoping to make an impact in this mid-week fixture.

This fixture is expected to be tightly contested, with both teams eager to make a strong statement in the FA Cup. Expect a battle of tactical discipline, with potential for goals from set-pieces or quick counters.

