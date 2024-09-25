How to watch today's Liverpool vs West Ham Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Facing off in the EFL Cup for the second straight season, Liverpool will take on West Ham United in a third-round showdown at Anfield on Wednesday, with the Reds starting their defense of the 2023-24 title.

Both Premier League teams enter the match after contrasting 3-0 results over the weekend—Liverpool cruised past Bournemouth, while Julen Lopetegui's side struggled, being overpowered by their London rivals Chelsea.

The Merseyside giants have quickly adjusted to life under new boss Slot—except for a surprising home defeat to Nottingham Forest two weeks ago—but they have bounced back flawlessly since then.

West Ham's travelling supporters might be excused for arriving at Anfield with more hope than confidence, though even hope may be running low among the Hammers, as Lopetegui's lacklustre side made headlines for all the wrong reasons over the weekend.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and West Ham will be available to stream live online on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Liverpool vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Anfield

The match will be played at Anfield in Merseyside on Wednesday, September 25, with kick-off at 8:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

In addition to the long-term absence of Harvey Elliott, who is sidelined with a foot fracture until at least the end of October, Liverpool had to manage without Alisson Becker in their win over Bournemouth. The Brazilian keeper aggravated an old muscle injury during their victory over Milan last week.

Alisson’s participation in Wednesday’s match is still uncertain, but Caoimhin Kelleher was expected to start in the EFL Cup regardless. He proved his worth with several key saves in the second half, helping secure the clean sheet.

West Ham's visit could also mark the first start for summer signing Federico Chiesa, likely stepping in for Mohamed Salah, who may be given a deserved rest. Joe Gomez, yet to feature in the Premier League this season, is expected to be part of a heavily rotated lineup.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Morton; Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo; Jota

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Kelleher, Jaros Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota

West Ham team news

West Ham are also expected to make several changes following their poor showing against Chelsea. Manager Julen Lopetegui has just one injury concern, with Niclas Fullkrug likely sidelined again due to a lingering calf issue.

Lopetegui substituted Guido Rodriguez after just 38 minutes at the weekend, but this was a tactical decision, as the Argentine World Cup winner struggled to shield the defense effectively.

As a result, Tomas Soucek is expected to return to the starting lineup. Additionally, Carlos Soler, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Michail Antonio are likely to be handed starts for the Anfield clash. Veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, now 39, should also replace Alphonse Areola between the posts.

West Ham United possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Soler, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Foderingham Defenders: Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd, Wan-Bissaka, Palmieri Midfielders: Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Guilherme, Bowen, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving Forwards: Summerville, Antonio, Fullkrug, Kudus, Cornet, Ings

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/27/24 West Ham United 2-2 Liverpool Premier League 12/21/23 Liverpool 5-1 West Ham United EFL Cup 09/24/23 Liverpool 3-1 West Ham United Premier League 04/27/23 West Ham United 1-2 Liverpool Premier League 10/20/22 Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United Premier League

