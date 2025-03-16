How to watch today's Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The season's first piece of silverware will be decided on Sunday as Liverpool and Newcastle United go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

With their Champions League hopes ended by PSG earlier in the week, runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool will be eager to get their stellar campaign back on track by securing domestic success. Arne Slot, in his first season at the helm, will be keen to mark his tenure with an early trophy. The Reds enter this final as the reigning EFL Cup holders, having edged out Chelsea in extra time last season to claim the trophy.

For Newcastle, this final presents a golden opportunity to end their agonizing 56-year wait for silverware. The Magpies last tasted success on the continental stage by winning the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969. However, their last domestic triumph came in 1955 when they defeated Manchester City 3-1 in the FA Cup final.

Since then, Newcastle have fallen short in five finals, including last year's League Cup decider, where they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United, with Casemiro and Marcus Rashford finding the net.

Will Slot celebrate his first trophy as Liverpool manager, or will Eddie Howe finally end Newcastle's long-running trophy drought?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Main Event, ITV1, Sky Sports Football, ITVX, STV, STV Player, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool vs Newcastle kick-off time

The Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am GMT on Sunday, March 16, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will likely welcome Anthony Gordon's absence, especially given their shortage at right-back. Conor Bradley remains sidelined with a thigh injury and isn't expected to return until April, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is facing an extended spell on the treatment table with an ankle injury, ruling him out of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

With Joe Gomez nursing a hamstring issue, head coach Arne Slot finds himself without a natural right-back for Liverpool's trip to Wembley. Jarell Quansah is expected to slot into the role, though the Dutchman intriguingly mentioned Curtis Jones as a surprise alternative during his press conference.

On a more positive note, Slot remains optimistic that Ibrahima Konate, who was forced off midweek at Anfield, will recover in time for Sunday's showdown. If not, he may have no choice but to deploy Wataru Endo alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defense. Meanwhile, Tyler Morton is ruled out with a shoulder injury, though the young midfielder was unlikely to feature in the starting lineup.

Mohamed Salah has been in prolific form this season, netting 32 goals across all competitions, including a double against Newcastle. However, his impact in the EFL Cup has been limited, with just two goals in the earlier rounds.

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo leads the tournament's scoring charts with five goals to his name, having bagged braces against both West Ham and Brighton. The Dutch forward made his return from injury on Tuesday, coming off the bench in the second half against PSG. Now, he'll be eager to prove that his early tournament form warrants a place in the starting XI at Wembley.

Newcastle team news

Lewis Hall has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, adding to Newcastle's growing list of absentees. He joins Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, both sidelined with knee issues, as the Magpies' treatment room fills up ahead of the Wembley showdown.

Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon will play no part after his reckless moment in the FA Cup defeat to Brighton earned him a suspension. However, his replacement, Harvey Barnes, made an impact last time out, setting up Bruno Guimaraes for the decisive goal against West Ham.

Barnes and a rejuvenated Jacob Murphy are set to flank Alexander Isak in attack, with the Swedish forward boasting an impressive record of four goal involvements in five previous encounters with Liverpool. Isak was absent from Newcastle's recent visit to Anfield due to injury, and his presence was sorely missed. The Swedish forward has been in tremendous form this season, netting 22 times across all competitions, though he has found the back of the net just twice in the Carabao Cup so far.

At the back, Dan Burn will marshal the backline fresh off the back of his maiden England call-up.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links