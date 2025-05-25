+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Anfield
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueLiverpool vs Crystal PalaceLiverpoolCrystal Palace

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday in a celebratory Premier League finale that doubles as a showcase between the newly crowned league champions and the FA Cup holders.

Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy in front of their home fans, having secured the title weeks ago. For Crystal Palace, the match caps a historic season following their first-ever FA Cup triumph and a record league points total, with the team now preparing for their debut in European competition next year.

Both clubs will be eager to finish their campaigns on a high. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports platforms in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Anfield

The match will be played at Anfield on Sunday, with kick-off at 4 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

LiverpoolHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestCRY
1
A. Becker
4
V. van Dijk
26
A. Robertson
5
I. Konate
84
C. Bradley
18
C. Gakpo
11
M. Salah
8
D. Szoboszlai
38
R. Gravenberch
17
C. Jones
7
L. Diaz
1
D. Henderson
8
J. Lerma
5
M. Lacroix
26
C. Richards
18
D. Kamada
10
E. Eze
19
W. Hughes
12
D. Munoz
3
T. Mitchell
7
I. Sarr
14
J. Mateta

3-4-2-1

CRYAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Slot

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Liverpool team news

Liverpool approach the match with only one notable absentee: Alexis Mac Allister, who is sidelined with a minor hip injury that requires rest but is not expected to impact his preseason preparations.

Manager Arne Slot is otherwise able to select from a full-strength squad, with Trent Alexander-Arnold set for an emotional farewell in his final game for the club.

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace are without Adam Wharton, who is recovering from a head injury sustained during the FA Cup final. There is optimism that Marc Guéhi, who suffered a facial injury at Wembley, could be fit to play after returning to training. Long-term absentees Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucouré remain out with knee injuries.

Form

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

LIV

Last 5 matches

CRY

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

4

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

