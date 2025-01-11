How to watch today's Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Liverpool and Accrington, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Accrington Stanley is chasing a dream FA Cup story as they prepare to face Liverpool in the third round this weekend.

Liverpool enters the contest riding high at the summit of the Premier League, boasting an impressive 46 points from 19 matches. The Reds are firing on all cylinders this season, and the prospect of claiming a historic quadruple remains within their grasp.

Whether that lofty ambition is an official target for the club is unclear. Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have found themselves in similar positions before, only to falter. In the past, fatigue has often proven to be their Achilles' heel, and this season, they might strategically sacrifice progress in domestic cup competitions to keep their Premier League and Champions League aspirations alive.

Meanwhile, Accrington Stanley faces an uphill battle. Sitting 19th in League Two with 25 points from 23 fixtures, the team is entrenched in a relegation dogfight. After dropping out of League One at the end of the 2022-23 season, Stanley is now in its second campaign back in the fourth tier. Last season's 17th-place finish highlighted their struggles, and they’re once again finding life challenging in England's professional footballing basement.

The club from East Lancashire has punched above its weight for years, making their recent difficulties feel like a natural reversion to the mean. Still, an FA Cup clash against one of the world's elite teams provides an opportunity for Stanley to dream big and deliver a memorable performance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Accrington kick-off time

The match will be played at Anfield on Saturday, January 11, with kick-off at 12:15 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Liverpool team news

Despite likely fielding a rotated lineup, Liverpool has plenty of fringe players eager to make a mark and prove their worth for bigger occasions, with the likes of Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez in line for starts. While they may not bring their strongest squad, a commanding and polished performance can still be expected.

Joe Gomez will once again miss out through injury, while defender Jarrell Quansah is a serious doubt, but playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai could return following a bout with illness.

Accrington team news

The visiting side is expected to be without Connor O'Brien and Dara Costelloe once more, while Sonny Aljofree remains a question mark after being sidelined for the past few matches due to injury.

On a brighter note, Liam Coyle might make his way back into the starting lineup after sitting out the clash against Colchester as he recovered from an injury setback.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

