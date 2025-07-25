How to watch today's Liverpool vs AC Milan pre-season friendly: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Liverpool and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool and AC Milan renew their storied European rivalry in a high-profile preseason friendly at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on Saturday.

Both clubs are using this clash as a platform for new signings and tactical adjustments ahead of the coming campaign. With your keen interest in European football and tracking top-level matches from both storied leagues, this one should offer fascinating insights into two sides taking distinctly different approaches this summer.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on LFCTV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool vs AC Milan kick-off time

The match will be played at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Arne Slot’s Liverpool come into this match after an impressive title-winning Premier League season and strong preseason results, including wins over Preston (3-1) and Stoke City (5-0).

The Reds have actively refreshed their squad: Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, and Giorgi Mamardashvili are among their headline arrivals, all of whom have featured in preseason. Hugo Ekitike, newly signed, is with the squad in Hong Kong and could make his debut. Darwin Núñez remains red-hot, with four goals so far in their friendlies.

Some regulars are still building up their fitness: Alexis Mac Allister is recovering from a groin injury and unlikely to feature, and first-choice keeper Alisson Becker has yet to see preseason action, meaning Mamardashvili or Freddie Woodman could start in goal.

AC Milan team news

Milan, coming off a disappointing domestic campaign and a missed Champions League spot, are looking for a reset. The Rossoneri began their Asia tour with a narrow 0-1 loss to Arsenal.

Summer arrivals, including Samuele Ricci and keeper Pietro Terracciano, debuted in that defeat, while main addition Luka Modric is absent after a post-Club World Cup break.

Rafael Leão, Christian Pulisic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are the primary attacking threats, though Milan’s preseason focus is clearly on integrating new faces and blooding younger squad members.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links