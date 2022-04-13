Watch: Liverpool's emotional tribute to Hillsborough victims before Champions League kick-off against Benfica
Daniel Edwards
Liverpool paid a moving tribute to the 97 fans who lost their lives at Hillsborough with a minute's silence to mark the upcoming 33rd anniversary of the tragedy prior to kick-off in their Champions League quarter-final meeting with Benfica on Wednesday.
The 1989 disaster, which took place during the Reds' FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest, was and remains the single deadliest sporting tragedy ever to occur on British soil.
Ninety-five were killed either on the day of the game or in the week that followed, while Tony Bland's passing in 1993 and the death of Andrew Devine in 2021 were both attributed to injuries sustained at Hillsborough.
