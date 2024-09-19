How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

How to catch all the action from Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend

The 2024 Formula One season swings from the Caucasus Mountains to Southeast Asia this week as teams descend for one of the season's most popular and dynamic races in the shape of the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Drivers return to the city-state that gave the sport its first night race, and the event remains popular even with the flurry of variations that have followed. It offers a challenging course that weaves around the edge of the Downtown Core.

It comes after a seismic race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where Oscar Piastri’s win for McLaren saw them overhaul Red Bull in the World Constructors’ Championship, and team-mate Lando Norris further cut the gap on Max Verstappen’s push for a fourth world title.

Article continues below

That sets up this race nicely, with the Briton just 59 points behind the Dutchman, with seven grand prix events left for him to overhaul his rival - but one slip-up likely sees the latter headed for history once again as he continues to take aim at the seven crowns of Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

With plenty of other twists and turns expected over this last third of the campaign, there will be a lot at stake for many competitors further down the order, so how can you watch it all unfold? Allow GOAL to guide you through where to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and race.

Where is the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?

Getty Images

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 22nd, in the familiar surroundings of Marina Bay Street Circuit, located in the city-state's Marina Bay area.

It was first held between 1966 and 1973 and was revived as part of the Formula One calendar in 2008 as the sport’s original night race, with a road course that took in some of the area’s most famous high-rise landmarks and sights. It has been a permanent fixture since then, bar 2020 and 2021, when it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Where can I watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?

Getty Images

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. This includes the main race itself and additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods throughout the weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service’s sports package will include the channel in various forms, and other services, such as NOW TV, may also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Prices typically start from £20.00 per month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost.

2024 Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Friday, September 20th, through Sunday, September 22nd. Practice, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time Channel Friday, September 20th Practice 1 10:30 (BST) Sky Sports F1 Friday, September 20th Practice 2 14:00 (BST) Sky Sports F1 Saturday, September 21st Practice 3 10:30 (BST) Sky Sports F1 Saturday, September 21st Qualifying 14:00 (BST) Sky Sports F1 Sunday, September 22nd Grand Prix 13:00 (BST) Sky Sports F1

Can I watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix on F1 TV?

Getty Images

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to the countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is not available in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use it would need a VPN to access it and watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix on demand?

Getty Images

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you can watch back the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options.

The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch the race in full, while those with a Sky+ subscription will also be able to record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV will be able to effectively draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage, too, though their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited due to the nature of the package.

2024 Singapore Grand Prix FAQs

Getty Images

Where can I watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 and stream it through Sky Go.

The streaming service will show every race of the 2024 Formula One season.

When was the Singapore Grand Prix first held?

The Singapore Grand Prix was first held in 1966 at the Thomson Road circuit near Novena before being discontinued in 1973.

It would not return as a race when it was added to the Formula One calendar for the first time in 2008, in its current guise as a night street race around the Marina Bay and Downtown Core area of the city-state.

Ferrari has scored more wins here than any other constructor, with five, while the safety car has been deployed in each edition since its return, reflecting the hard conditions the circuit typically offers drivers.

Who are the frontrunners for the Singapore Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will both arrive as frontrunners for the Singapore Grand Prix. The pair are currently in the top two in the driver standings.

The Dutchman has been slowly reeled in over recent weeks as Red Bull has found itself caught by its rivals, McLaren. Resurgent performances for the Mercedes pair pose a threat, too.

What race follows the Singapore Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Singapore Grand Prix is the United States Grand Prix, which will be held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Max Verstappen is the defending victor at the street race event.

Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most race wins in this grand prix, with six, though he has not succeeded since 2017.