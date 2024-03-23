How to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch IPL match Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a highly anticipated IPL match on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

RR had a dream start in the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning the title in 2008 under Shane Warne's leadership by defeating the strong Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Since then they have had a drought of trophies.

On the other hand, LSG will rely on a combination of young talent and experience to try to break their eliminator curse in the 2024 IPL.

The last time, these two teams faced each other was on April 19, 2023, when the LSG won by 10 runs defeating the Royals.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Date & Kick-off Time

The Rajasthan Royals will face off against the Lucknow Super Giants in a high-voltage IPL match on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The match will take place at Swai Manisingh Indoor Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, at 6:00 am ET.

Date Sunday, March 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:00 am GMT Venue Swai Mansingh Indoor Stadium Location Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

How to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants on Sky Sports.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Team News

Rajasthan Royals Team News

The Rajasthan Royals are in a serious bind that they know Prasidh Krishna will not be able to play in the entire IPL 2024 season. The Indian first bowler isn't playing because he just had surgeries on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. This makes it harder for RR's bowling staff to fill the void.

Even so, the team still has a strong lineup, led by key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose growing ability and first-batting style make him an important asset for RR.

Along with Jaiswal, the team relies on Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson's batting skills and experience to help the batting order and lead the team to victory in the IPL 2024.

Even though Krishna's departure was a setback, RR has a decent bunch of pacers to choose from. Royals have good quality first bowlers such as Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, and Navdeep Saini. They all can be effective when it's necessary for the team.

RR Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

The Lucknow Super Giants are making strategic changes as they gear up for the IPL 2024 season. Mark Wood's absence, which is due to managing his workload, led to Shamar Joseph being added to the team. The LSG's bowling unit will surely miss Wood's knowledge and skill, but the 24-year-old Joseph could become the face of their first bowling attack after being added in replace of Wood.

The Lucknow Super Giants will aim for a successful IPL 2024 season, led by their experienced captain KL Rahul, along with their experienced key players like Quinton de Kock, and Nicholas Pooran. They also have good young talents on their team such as Deddutt Padikkal, M Siddharth, and Arshin Kulkarni.

The Super Giants are getting ready to play their first game against the Royals on March 24. Rahul wants his team to have the right mix of experience and youth to make it their first IPL final with this sensible approach.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against LSG

KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Cock (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, M Siddharth.

Head-to-Head Record

Here is a record of the last three meetings between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL matches: