How to watch the NFL 2024 season in the UK: NFL schedule, DAZN NFL Game Pass & streaming links

How to tune into this season's thrilling NFL action live from the UK

Those who’ve been glued to the Gridiron this season have already ridden several rollercoasters of emotion during the early weeks’ skirmishes, and the NFL action will continue to heat up as the season progresses.

Unsurprisingly, the Kansas City Chiefs, who reigned supreme during the previous two Super Bowls, are favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft this season. Andy Reid's champs will make NFL history if they go all the way again, as no team has ever three-peated.

The Chiefs are one of only five sides that have remained unbeaten so far during this current NFL season, with the four others being the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Minnesota Vikings. However, Kansas City hasn’t had matters its way this term, with all three of its successes so far coming by 7 points or less.

The Buffalo Bills are flying highest of the unbeaten five, having racked up 112 points in their first three games. The Bills, who have reached at least the Divisional Playoffs stage of the postseason in the last four seasons, thrashed the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10 during the week 3 round of games.

The surprise packages of the NFL season to date are the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikes, who suffered their most regular-season defeats for ten years last season, are currently in rampaging form. They backed up an impressive win over last year’s Super Bowl runners-up, the San Francisco 49ers, by smashing the Houston Texans in week 3 to maintain their winning streak.

So, with all that action to keep up with this season, let GOAL help guide you on where and how you can watch this season’s thrilling NFL action live in the UK.

How to watch the NFL in the UK

UK viewers can watch regular live NFL matches on DAZN, Amazon Prime, Sky Sports and Channel 5 throughout the current 2024 season. ITV will also show two of October’s NFL London match-ups live and the Super Bowl in February. Check out what all those various channels and platforms have to offer the growing number of NFL fans in the UK.

DAZN & Amazon Prime (NFL Game Pass)

DAZN NFL Game Pass offers NFL enthusiasts the opportunity to watch every single NFL game live throughout the season, including the Playoffs and Super Bowl LIX. NFL Game Pass is also available on Prime Video in the UK through a partnership between DAZN and Amazon.

DAZN viewers also have access to NFL Network, which includes highlights shows and documentaries. Subscribers can download and watch the NFL Game Pass on the go, and it can be streamed on multiple devices. This is ideal for catching up on games on the morning commute if you’ve missed any previous night’s action.

Sky Sports / NOW

Sky Sports shows a selection of live games weekly, including a triple-header on Sunday nights from 6 pm to late. They also show the opening encounter (Thursday Night Football) live weekly and the week’s curtain-closer (Monday Night Football). NOW TV also offers a variety of sign-ups and memberships, allowing avid sports watchers in the UK easier access to NFL live games and shows.

Every week, the Sky Sports NFL channel regularly shows NFL Network favourites, such as Good Morning Football, Pro Football Talk, and NFL Fantasy.

Channel 5

With ITV no longer showing its weekly highlights show, The NFL Show, Channel 5 is now the only free-to-air UK channel showing regular NFL action. In addition to screening the Monday Night game live every week, the NFL End Zone also airs every Sunday morning on Channel 5.

The NFL End Zone is the most-watched NFL Show in the UK among under-18s. Presented by Cori Yarckin, it takes viewers on a road trip around the States while revealing how widely loved the NFL is by the American people.

ITV

ITV will screen live coverage of the London games of the Minnesota Vikings at the New York Jets (Sunday, October 6) and Jacksonville Jaguars at the New England Patriots (Sunday, October 20), as well as Super Bowl LIX in February.

How to watch NFL with DAZN NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass is available as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package on the DAZN app. DAZN offers various NFL packages. The basic one is the ‘Weekly Pro’, which gives 7-day access (no-commitment) to all NFL games and shows during a single week period at the cost of £14.99. A further step-up is the ‘Season Pro’ bundle, charged at £15.99 monthly on a 12-month contract.

If you want the complete DAZN package, the ‘Season Pro Ultimate’ is again available on a 12-month contract, but at £18.99 a month. This allows subscribers to stream on up to five devices in two locations. It also gives a 25% one-time discount code for NFL Shop and the opportunity to enter an exclusive ballot for international game tickets in London and Munich.

The NFL Game Pass is available for £29.99 per month as an add-on channel on Prime Video in the UK, in addition to a base Prime Video subscription cost.

How to watch NFL with Sky Sports

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app at any time. The package starts from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

NOW TV offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for a 24-hour period. NOW’s ‘Fully Flexible Sports Month Membership’ again gives unlimited Sky Sports access but over a 30-day period instead. That costs £34.99 a month and auto-renews unless cancelled before the end of the month. There’s also a ‘6-month Saver’ package, where you are charged £25% less and only pay £26 a month, but you need to sign up for a 6-month minimum term.

What is the NFL 2024 schedule?

32 NFL teams kick off the regular season each year, dreaming of lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft at the Super Bowl. Those 32 sides are split into two conferences, the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The 16 teams in each conference are further divided into 4-team divisions.

As is the norm in the NFL, the regular season gets underway in early September each year and continues through December. Each of the 32 teams plays 17 regular season games during that period. At the end of the regular season, the top-7 sides from each conference (the four division winners and the top three non-division winners with the best overall regular season records) will advance to the postseason or Playoffs.

All bar the top-seeded conference sides from the AFC and the NFC compete in the first round of the Playoffs, known as the Wild Card round, which gets underway in January. The winners of those games progress to the Divisional Playoffs, the last-8 stage, where the top seeds re-enter the fray. Following that, it’s the Conference Championships or semi-finals, with the winners of those heading to the Super Bowl, which this season is being staged at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NFL 2024 season key dates

August 8 - August 25, 2024: Preseason

September 5, 2024: Opening weekend

September 6, 2024: NFL Brazil game

October 6 - October 20, 2024: NFL London Games

November 10, 2024: NFL Munich Game

November 28, 2024: NFL Thanksgiving Games

January 11 - 13, 2025: NFL Super Wildcard Weekend

January 18 - 19, 2025: NFL Divisional Playoffs

January 26, 2025: Conference Championship Games

February 2, 2025: Pro Bowl Games

February 9, 2025: Super Bowl LIX

NFL schedule this week: Week 4

FAQs

Does Amazon Prime UK have NFL?

Yes, NFL fans in the UK can enjoy coverage all-year-round with Prime Video. With the NFL Game Pass on Prime Video, you can watch as many regular and postseason NFL games as you like, including the world’s biggest annual sporting event, the Super Bowl. NFL Game Pass is available on Prime Video in the UK through a partnership between DAZN and Amazon.

Can you watch all NFL Games on DAZN?

Yes, DAZN offers NFL enthusiasts the opportunity to watch every single NFL game live throughout the season, including the Playoffs and Super Bowl LIX. NFL Game Pass is also available on Prime Video in the UK through a partnership between DAZN and Amazon.

DAZN viewers also have access to NFL Network, which includes highlights shows and documentaries. Subscribers can download NFL Game Pass and watch it on the go, and they can stream it on multiple devices.

How much is the NFL Game Pass in the UK?

You can purchase an NFL Day Pass on DAZN and Prime Video, but the options and availability vary. DAZN offers NFL Game Pass as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package. You can choose between ‘Season Pro’ (watch for the season) or ‘Weekly Pro’ (watch for seven days).

DAZN also offers the Season Pro Ultimate plan, which includes access to every game, exclusive content, and the ability to stream on multiple devices. The plan also gives a 25% one-time discount code for NFL Shop and the opportunity to enter an exclusive ballot for international game tickets in London and Munich.

As a result of a distribution partnership with DAZN, the NFL Game Pass is also available in the UK for £29.99 per month as an add-on channel on Prime Video. This is in addition to the cost of a base Prime Video subscription.

Does Sky Sports have American football?

Yes, Sky Sports shows a selection of live NFL games weekly, including a triple-header on Sunday nights from 6 pm to late. They also show the opening encounter (Thursday Night Football) live every week and the week’s curtain-closer (Monday Night Football). NOW TV also offers a variety of sign-ups and memberships, allowing avid sports watchers in the UK easier access to live NFL games and shows.

The Sky Sports NFL channel also regularly shows NFL Network favourites, such as Good Morning Football, Pro Football Talk, and NFL Fantasy, every week. Sky Sports continues to show live NCAA College Football this season, too, including all Bowl games, via an agreement with ESPN.