Jaime Munguia will look to return to winning ways this September when he faces off with the unbeaten Erik Bazinyan in a hotly anticipated encounter from Glendale, Arizona, United States.

The former undefeated number-one contender could not topple Canelo Alvarez when the pair finally met in May. Despite going the distance, he lost by unanimous decision to his rival.

That result has left Munguia looking to restore his credentials ahead of potentially another shot at the unified super middleweight crown. However, he will need to get the better of an opponent who has designs on the top of the division himself.

Bazinyan has a near-flawless record since turning professional, though his lone blemish came in his most recent bout when he was held to a split decision draw by Shakeel Phinn in a late spring clash earlier this year.

He will have high hopes that he can go one better and topple one of the strongest fighters in his weight class when they meet, but with so much at stake, both men will know one false move could prove to be the end of their ambitions.

It’s shaping up to be an entertaining night of boxing action, but how can you ensure you don’t miss a moment? Let GOAL give you all the details on Jaime Munguia against Erik Bazinyan.

When will Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan take place?

Jaime Munguia and Erik Bazinyan will fight on Sunday, September 21, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, United States.

The undercard is set to begin at 00:00 BST, while the ringwalks for the main fight are anticipated around 03:00 BST.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan

In the United Kingdom, coverage of Jaime Munguia and Erik Bazinyan will be shown and streamed through Sky Sports and Sky Go.

To sign up for Sky Sports and Sky Go, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Prices typically start from £20.00 per month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost.

Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Super Middleweight Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan Junior Lightweight Andres Cortes vs Charly Suarez Heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. vs Joey Dawejko Junior Welterweight Emiliano Vargas vs Larry Fryers Super Lightweight Art Barrera Jr. vs Jose Belloso Super Bantamweight Sebastian Hernandez v Yonfrez Parejo Super Flyweight Steven Navarro vs Oscar Arroy0

Jaime Munguia - Professional boxing stats

Age : 27

: 27 Height : 6ft 0in

: 6ft 0in Reach : 72"

: 72" Total fights : 44

: 44 Record: 43-1 (34 KOs)

Erik Bazinyan - Professional boxing stats