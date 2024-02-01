Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez: How to live stream and watch the fight in the UK

How to catch the blockbuster light heavyweight battle this weekend

British pair Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez will put their unbeaten records on the line when they face off in a crucial encounter for the light heavyweight division this coming weekend, with all the action set to unfold from Wembley Arena in London.

The duo bring pristine professional records to the table as they look set to battle it out for a credible shot at a world title bout in the coming months in what is effectively a WBA light heavyweight eliminator, with the winner set to see their stock soar.

For Buatsi, the former Rio 2016 bronze medalist is looking to make good on the promise he has shown since leaving his amateur status behind, though consecutive victories by decision have arguably blunted his impressive knockout power since. Azeez might not be the bigger fish of the two, but he will certainly feel he can get the jump on his countryman and leapfrog to the top of the pecking order as both men look for a fight with either Artur Beterbiev or Dmitry Bivol beyond this bout.

Elsewhere on the bill, Adam Azim and Enoch Poulsen will face each other in a junior welterweight contest, while Ben Whittaker and Khalid Graidia bring another light heavyweight battle to the table, but how can you watch it all? GOAL brings you all the details on the Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez fight below.

How to watch Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez

In the United Kingdom, coverage of Joshua Buatsi against Dan Azeez will be broadcast through Sky Sports and streamed through Sky Go.

With full coverage of the undercard, the fight itself, and other sports and entertainment coverage, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Sky Go. Customers can subscribe to Sky Sports from £20.00 per month on top of their existing Sky subscription.

When will Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez take place?

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez will face off on Saturday, February 3, with the fight due to take place at Wembley Arena in London, UK.

The undercard starts around 8:00 p.m. GMT, with the ringwalk for the headline bout anticipated to take place around 11:00 p.m. GMT.

Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Light Heavyweight Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez Junior Welterweight Adam Azim vs. Enoch Poulsen Lightweight Caroline Dubois vs. Miranda Reyes Light Heavyweight Ben Whittaker vs. Khalid Graidia, Featherweight Francesca Hennessy vs. Laura Belen Valdebenito Heavyweight Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko

FAQs

What are Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez's professional fight records?

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez face off with both men putting their undefeated professional records on the line, having gone unbeaten across all their fights to date with a combined 37 wins and no losses so far.

Buatsi, who holds a 17-0 record, made his professional debut against Carlos Mena in 2017 and has gone on to record 13 knockout victories and another four by decision, including his last two bouts.

Azeez meanwhile boasts a 20-0 record and has also snapped up 13 knockout wins since he made his debut against Daniel Borisov the same year. With more bouts to his name, he might have the advantage of experience when the two meet.

When did Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez last fight?

Joshua Buatsi's last fight was in May 2023, when he defeated Pawel Stepian at Resort Worlds Arena in Birmingham. The Briton kept his unbeaten record with a victory by unanimous decision after the fight went the distance.

Meanwhile, Dan Azeez previously took to the ring in July 2023 when he fought Khalid Graidia over eight rounds in Teatro Maggiore, Verbania, Italy. He took the fight on a points decision.

Is there a title on the line between Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez?

There are no titles on the line between Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez, with the pair's light heavyweight bout instead serving to establish which will get a world title shot.

Both are ranked respectively as the number one and two ranked challengers by the WBA to Dmitry Bivol's title, while only Callum Smith ranks higher in the WBC among contenders.

Will there be another fight between Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez?

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez may not have fought yet, but the probability of a rematch for either man looks slim to non-existent, given their respective title aspirations.

The winner of their bout will be in line to challenge for Dmitry Bivol's WBA crown, but with the latter likely to want a unification bout with Artur Beterbiev first, they may have to wait to discover their next opponent.