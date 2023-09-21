Where to watch and live stream Harry Kane's next Bayern Munich game: Schedule and UK TV channel

England's number 9 has embarked upon a journey in Bavaria. Watch his next game live on UK TV.

To watch Harry Kane in the Premier League and Champions League, combine Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

Watch Harry Kane at Bayern Munich on Sky Sports, the exclusive home of Bundesliga football.

The Sport Package, courtesy of BT TV and TNT Sports, offers exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

Harry Kane this summer moved away from life in the Premier League after sealing a sensational £100m move to the giants of European football, Bayern Munich.

Kane enjoyed a fantastic career in the Premier League. His 213 goals make him the second-highest scorer ever in the competition and he will forever be remembered as one of the great No. 9s of the Premier League era.

The high-profile nature of Harry Kane's transfer has increased intrigue in the league and many UK football fans are finding themselves interested in Kane's journey. If you're looking to catch his next game as a Bayern Munich player, GOAL has all the answers to your where's, when's and how's.

How can I watch Bundesliga on UK TV?

Sky Sports currently hold exclusive Bundesliga rights.

Sky signed their German football broadcast rights deal in August 2021. The contract will run through until 2024-25.

Rights to Bundesliga action previously belonged to BT, who have since rebranded to TNT Sports. TNT Sports is, however, the place to watch Harry Kane in the UEFA Champions League.

Harry Kane's Bayern Munich UK TV schedule

30/09/23 · RB Leipzig (A) · 17:30 · BuLi Watch on Sky

03/10/23 · Copenhagen (A) · 20:00 · UCL Watch on TNT

08/10/23 · SC Freiburg (H) · 16:30 · BuLi Watch on Sky

24/10/23 · Galatasaray (A) · 17:45 · UCL Watch on TNT

08/11/23 · Galatasaray (H) · 20:00 · UCL Watch on TNT

29/11/23 · Copenhagen (H) · 20:00 · UCL Watch on TNT

12/12/23 · Man United (A) · 20:00 · UCL Watch on TNT

FAQs

How old is Harry Kane?

Harry Kane is currently 30 years old. He was born in 1993. His birthday is on July 28.

How long is Harry Kane's contract at Bayern Munich?

Harry Kane signed a four-year contract at Bayern Munich, meaning his contract will expire in summer 2027.

What is Harry Kane's salary?

Harry Kane's four-year contract at Bayern Munich is said to be worth around £21.6m per year. This would mean he earns a weekly salary of £415,000.

Was Harry Kane on Hot Ones?

Yes! Harry Kane took on the spicy hot wing challenge on the popular YouTube show Hot Ones. You can watch his episode in the video from the First We Feast YouTube channel below:

Do Tottenham have a buyback clause for Harry Kane?

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy recently confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur have a buyback clause for Harry Kane. No further details were revealed.

How many Premier League goals has Harry Kane scored?

Harry Kane scored 213 Premier League goals in his career. It left him second in the all-time top goalscorer list behind Alan Shearer who scored 260.

Has Harry Kane ever won a trophy?

Harry Kane famously never won a team trophy during his 12-year career at Tottenham Hotspur. The motivation for his move to Bayern Munich has been largely driven by his desire to win silverware.

What personal trophies does Harry Kane have?

Despite having never won a team trophy during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane has many personal honours to his name. Along with three Premier League Golden Boot awards, Harry Kane also won the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.