How to watch today's Lithuania vs Finland World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Lithuania and Finland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lithuania and Finland had contrasting starts to their UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns, with Lithuania stumbling to defeat while Finland scraped past their opening test with a narrow victory.

Lithuania's struggles continued following a dismal UEFA Nations League campaign last autumn, where they lost all six of their matches in League C. Now, they face a Finland side undergoing a transition after their automatic relegation from League B and a change in leadership.

The Lithuanians extended their losing streak to eight competitive matches after falling 1-0 to Poland in Warsaw. Despite a resilient display, they were undone late on by an 81st-minute strike from Robert Lewandowski, La Liga's leading scorer.

Meanwhile, Finland ushered in a new era under Jacob Friis, who replaced long-serving boss Markku Kanerva in November. The Dane's tenure began with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Malta in Ta’ Qali, secured by a 38th-minute goal from Oliver Antman before Malta’s Kurt Shaw saw red midway through the second half.

How to watch Lithuania vs Finland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the World Cup Qualification match between Lithuania and Finland will be available to watch live on UEFA.tv.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Lithuania vs Finland kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. G Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium

The World Cup Qualification match between Lithuania and Finland will be played at the Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium in Kaunas, Lithuania.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm GMT on Monday, March 24, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Lithuania team news

Lithuania head into this clash with a clean bill of health, giving manager Edgaras Jankauskas the luxury of a full squad at his disposal.

Armandas Kucys is expected to spearhead the attack for the hosts, while promising midfielder Gvidas Gineitis should feature in the midfield of a probable 3-4-2-1 setup.

Finland team news

Finland, too, have avoided any fresh injury setbacks ahead of their visit to Kaunas.

Oliver Antman and Benjamin Kallman are likely to be included in the starting lineup, while seasoned forwards Teemu Pukki and Joel Pohjanpalo will be vying for a spot in the XI.

Monday's fixture will also mark a milestone for Lukas Hradecky, with the Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper set to earn his 99th cap for Finland.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

LTU Last match FIN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Finland 0 - 1 Lithuania 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

