Premier League
King Power Stadium
GOAL

How to watch today's Leicester vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueManchester CityLeicester vs Manchester CityLeicester

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester will take on Manchester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's team is on an awful fun across all competitions. This weekend's visitors are on a 13-game winless run and will be desperate to end the year on a winning note.

Facing the seventh-placed City are 18th-placed Leicester who have conceded 10 goals in their last three games which have all ended in defeats.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on SuperSport platforms in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leicester vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
King Power Stadium

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK

Team news & squads

Leicester vs Manchester City Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-1-4-1

41
J. Stolarczyk
16
V. Kristiansen
5
M. Okoli
23
J. Vestergaard
2
J. Justin
8
H. Winks
24
B. Soumare
40
F. Buonanotte
14
B. Reid
10
S. Mavididi
9
J. Vardy
18
S. Ortega
25
M. Akanji
24
J. Gvardiol
82
R. Lewis
6
N. Ake
17
K. De Bruyne
47
P. Foden
8
M. Kovacic
26
Savinho
20
B. Silva
9
Erling Haaland

4-1-4-1

MCIAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ruud van Nistelrooy

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Pep Guardiola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Leicester team news

Leicester City will continue to be without Wilfred Ndidi, while Abdul Fatawu and Ricardo Pereira are not expected to return to action until well into the new year.

They will be desperate to string a few wins together to climb up the standings.

Manchester City team news

Manchester City are contending with a series of injuries and illnesses ahead of their Premier League match against Leicester City.

Defender Kyle Walker is a major doubt due to flu, which kept him out of the Boxing Day draw with Everton. Nathan Ake, who was substituted in the same match because of fatigue, is expected to recover in time for the upcoming fixture.

Midfielder Rodri remains sidelined with a knee injury sustained in September, with his return date still uncertain. Attacker Oscar Bobb is also unavailable as he continues to recover from a leg fracture, aiming for a return in early February.

Defensive concerns persist with Ruben Dias out due to a muscle injury, expected to return in mid-January, and John Stones doubtful after an ankle injury. Midfielder Matheus Nunes is also a major doubt following a recent knock.

Form

LEI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

LEI

Last 5 matches

MCI

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

5

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

