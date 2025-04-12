How to watch today's Leganes vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time.

How to watch La Liga match between Leganes and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leganes remain entrenched in the thick of the relegation scrap as they welcome a high-flying, treble-hunting Barcelona to Butarque this weekend. While the hosts have endured a rollercoaster run of form, there are signs of progress as they attempt to upset the odds against the league leaders.

The international break did little to shift their fortunes, as Leganes returned to action with familiar heartbreak. Before the pause, they squandered a 2-0 lead to fall 3-2 at home to Real Betis. Upon resuming, they repeated the same script at the Bernabeu, surrendering a 2-1 advantage in another 3-2 loss—this time to Real Madrid. More recently, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna, salvaging a point through Dani Raba's late penalty in the 87th minute.

Despite those stumbles, Leganes have shown they're capable of troubling top opposition, highlighted by a home win over Atletico Madrid earlier in the campaign. That resilience may give head coach Borja Jimenez confidence heading into this daunting fixture.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick's Barcelona are chasing silverware on multiple fronts. With a commanding 4-0 first-leg win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals, the Catalans have one foot in the semi-finals. They're also gearing up for a Copa del Rey Clasico final against Real Madrid and currently sit four points clear of their arch-rivals atop the La Liga standings, with another showdown in the league looming next month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leganes vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leganes vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Butarque

The match will be played at the Estadio Butarque in Leganes, Spain on Saturday, April 12, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 15 E. Franquesa

4 B. Barisic Injuries and Suspensions 1 M. ter Stegen

28 M. Bernal

17 M. Casado

Leganes team news

Finally, there's some stability in the Leganes squad as Oscar Rodriguez returns from suspension, though Enric Franquesa remains sidelined with a long-term knee issue. Jimenez could stick with the same starting XI that pushed Osasuna, with Diego Garcia once again expected to lead the line. The in-form Dani Raba, boasting four goals in his last three league outings, should continue to spearhead the attack in a central role.

Barcelona team news

With fixture congestion setting in, Flick is expected to rotate. Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski may be rested, opening the door for Ferran Torres to lead the line. Ronald Araújo and Gavi are in contention to start after sitting out midweek, which could push Inigo Martinez and Fermin Lopez to the bench.

There were fitness concerns surrounding Lamine Yamal following the Dortmund tie, but the young winger is available. However, the Blaugrana will still be without Dani Olmo, Marc Casado, Marc Bernal, and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who all remain unavailable for Saturday's trip to Butarque.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links