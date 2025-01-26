How to watch today's Lecce vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lecce and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Continuing their pursuit of back-to-back Serie A crowns, Inter Milan will head to Stadio Via del Mare on Sunday evening to face a struggling Lecce side.

Fresh off a Champions League victory on Wednesday, Inter are closing in on automatic qualification for the tournament's Round of 16. A narrow 1-0 win over a faltering Sparta Prague, courtesy of an early goal from skipper Lautaro Martinez, brought the Nerazzurri to 16 points from seven matches. A home draw against Monaco next week would confirm their spot in the knockout stages, allowing them to skip the playoff round.

As for Sunday's league showdown, Lecce have a dismal recent record against the visitors, having won just one of their last eight Serie A home fixtures against Inter—a victory that dates back to January 2012. As usual, the Salentini find themselves battling for survival in Italy's top flight. Currently, they’re among 10 clubs stuck in the bottom half of the table and precariously close to the relegation zone.

Lecce vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Via del Mare

The match will be played at the Stadio Via del Mare on Sunday, January 26, with kick-off at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Lecce team news

On the other side, Marco Giampaolo will be buoyed by the return of Antonino Gallo, who is set to slot back into the squad this weekend. This should allow highly-rated winger Patrick Dorgu to push further up the pitch, reuniting with Nikola Krstovic and Tete Morente in Lecce's attacking trident.

The latter two have been crucial to Salentini's offensive output, combining for seven of the team’s last eight Serie A goals. Together, they account for approximately 60% of Lecce's total goals in the league this season.

However, the hosts will be without several key players. Forward Ante Rebic is suspended, while Hamza Rafia, Medon Berisha, Kialonda Gaspar, and Lameck Banda remain on the sidelines with injuries.

Inter team news

Inter remain without the influential Hakan Calhanoglu, who is sidelined with a thigh injury, while veteran defender Francesco Acerbi has rejoined the injury list. On the bright side, Yann Bisseck has recently returned to training and could be available for selection on the bench.

With a packed schedule looming, including clashes with Monaco and city rivals Milan, Simone Inzaghi may once again rotate his attacking options. However, an in-form Lautaro Martinez is expected to lead the line. The Argentine striker, nicknamed "El Toro," has rediscovered his scoring touch, netting in each of his last three outings. He now has the chance to score in three consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since February 2024—a month in which he also struck twice at Stadio Via del Mare.

