How to watch today's Lecce vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lecce and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a thrilling conclusion to last season, Atalanta BC kick off their 2024-25 Serie A campaign on Monday with a trip down south to face Lecce at the Stadio Via del Mare.

Despite falling to the formidable Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, the Europa League champions now turn their focus back to domestic action where they face a Lecce side that finished 14th in the Italian top-flight last season.

Lecce vs Atalanta kick-off time

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Stadio Comunale Via del Mare

The match will be played at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Lecce on Monday, August 19, with kick-off at 5:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Lecce vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on OneFootball in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lecce team news

The only long-term absentee for the Salentini remains Mohamed Kaba, who continues his recovery from a serious knee injury and will miss the Serie A opener. As Lecce prepares for the match, they will look to build on their recent signings and capitalise on their home advantage.

Lecce will rely on their leading scorer from last season, Montenegro striker Nikola Kristovic, to spearhead their attack on Monday, following the departure of Roberto Piccoli, who has moved to Cagliari on loan.

Lecce possible XI: Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Gaspar, Gallo; Ramadani, Pierret; Oudin, Marchwinski, Dorgu; Krstovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Falcone, Früchtl, Borbei, Samooja Defenders: Dorgu, Baschirotto, Gaspar, Gendrey, Gallo, Pelmard, Smajlović, Lemmens Midfielders: Rafia, Coulibaly, Marchwiński, Ramadani, Oudin, Listkowski, Berisha, Kaba, Faticanti, González, Morente, Samek, Helgason, Pierret, McJannet, Daka Forwards: Banda, Krstović, Burnete, Sansone, Pierotti, Corfitzen, Voelkerling Persson, Salomaa

Atalanta team news

The Black and Whites will be without key players Gianluca Scamacca (ACL), Giorgio Scalvini (ACL) as both Italy internationals are sidelined due to injuries while they prepare to face Juventus in their Serie A opener. Meanwhile, Azzurri star Nicolo Zaniolo will miss out on his Atalanta debut because of tendonitis.

Aditionally, I Nerazzurri may also be missing Rafael Toloi (flexor) and Sead Kolasinac (muscular), which could lead to Godfrey making his first start for the club. Furthermore, Teun Koopmeiners, Ademola Lookman, and El-Bilal Toure are all reportedly seeking moves away from the club.

Atalanta BC possible XI: Musso; Godfrey, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Pasalic; De Ketelaere, Retegui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musso, Carnesecchi, Rossi Defenders: Tolói, Hien, Godfrey, Djimsiti, Bakker, Ruggeri, Kolašinac, Palestra, Bonfanti, Zappacosta, Scalvini Midfielders: Sulemana, Pašalić, Éderson, de Roon, De Ketelaere, Giovane, Zaniolo Forwards: Touré, Lookman, Retegui, Scamacca

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/05/24 Lecce 0-2 Atalanta Serie A 30/12/23 Atalanta 1-0 Lecce Serie A 19/02/23 Atalanta 1-2 Lecce Serie A 09/11/22 Lecce 2-1 Atalanta Serie A 01/03/20 Lecce 2-7 Atalanta Serie A

