How to watch today's Lazio vs Real Sociedad Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Lazio and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With their spot in the Europa League knockout rounds secured with two games to spare, Lazio, the competition's pacesetter, gears up to host Real Sociedad at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

Lazio's flawless start in the group stage, with four consecutive victories, was halted by a goalless stalemate against Ludogorets at home. However, the Roman outfit bounced back in style, defeating Ajax 3-1 in Amsterdam to cap off their 2024 continental campaign. Topping the table with 16 points, they are level with Athletic Bilbao, the Basque rivals of this week's visitors, Real Sociedad.

La Real have struggled against Serie A opponents, failing to win in their last eight encounters, and have yet to taste victory on Italian soil in competitive matches. Following Mikel Oyarzabal’s double in a win over Dynamo Kyiv last month, the San Sebastian side currently occupy 12th place in the Europa League standings.

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy on Thursday, January 23, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

For Lazio, defensive duo Patric and Manuel Lazzari remain unavailable, as does midfielder Matias Vecino, but Loum Tchaouna is set to return after serving a one-match domestic suspension. French defender Samuel Gigot, however, is now banned, likely paving the way for Alessio Romagnoli to partner Mario Gila at the heart of Lazio’s backline.

Veteran forward Pedro, who recently returned from injury, could feature in the starting XI. The 37-year-old has been pivotal in this season’s Europa League, contributing to six goals—the highest tally in the competition so far.

Real Sociedad travels to Rome without long-term absentee Hamari Traore, while Arsen Zakharyan remains doubtful due to an ankle issue. The squad will, however, be bolstered by the return of Jon Aramburu following suspension, though head coach Imanol Alguacil has acknowledged his side is feeling the strain after a recent league defeat to Valencia.

Having started that match on the bench, attacking duo Take Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal are in contention to reclaim starting roles. Midfield anchor Martin Zubimendi, rumoured to be nearing a summer departure, is expected to feature in the lineup.

