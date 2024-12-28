How to watch today's Lazio vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio and Atalanta are set to face off in a highly anticipated Serie A clash this Saturday.

The home side, Lazio, finished seventh in the league standings last season but appear poised for a much-improved campaign this time around. Under the guidance of Marco Baroni, they currently occupy fourth place in Serie A with 34 points from 17 matches. Lazio are level on points with third-placed Inter Milan, who have played two fewer games, and trail leaders Atalanta by six points, keeping them firmly in the hunt for the coveted Scudetto.

Lazio approach this encounter at the Stadio Olimpico fresh off a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Lecce on the road. That win helped them bounce back from a 6-0 thrashing by Inter Milan at home, which came shortly after their 3-1 triumph over Ajax in Amsterdam during the UEFA Europa League group stage.

On the other hand, Atalanta, who secured a fourth-place finish in Serie A last season, are competing in this year's UEFA Champions League. La Dea sit 13th in their group stage standings with 11 points from six matches, just two points shy of eighth-placed Lille, and remain in contention for a top-eight finish.

In Serie A, however, Gian Piero Gasperini's side is in sensational form. Atalanta lead the league with 40 points from 17 games, holding a two-point edge over second-placed Napoli. Riding an 11-game winning streak in the league, they’ve been nothing short of unstoppable and are strong contenders for the Scudetto.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lazio vs Atalanta kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, December 28, with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Former Hellas Verona striker Tijjani Noslin, who had been in superb form recently, is now ruled out with an ankle injury. Adding to the woes, Uruguay international Matias Vecino and Pedro are both sidelined as they recover from thigh issues.

Atalanta team news

For Atalanta, Mateo Retegui has played a pivotal role in the absence of Gianluca Scamacca this season. However, Retegui is now set to join Scamacca on the injury list, leaving Atalanta without their key attacking options. To make matters worse, defender Giorgio Scalvini is also a doubt for the upcoming fixtures due to a shoulder problem.

