How to watch today's Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atletico Madrid will look to extend their winning streak in La Liga to three matches when they visit relegation-threatened Las Palmas on Sunday.

Las Palmas showed signs of revival under Diego Martinez, who took over during the October international break. However, their momentum fizzled out as they went more than three months without a win after the turn of the year.

Atletico, meanwhile, had to rally from behind against last-placed Real Valladolid last weekend but came away with a 4-2 victory at the Metropolitano. Julian Alvarez converted two penalties, while Giuliano Simeone and Alexander Sorloth added goals to complete the comeback.

How to watch Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on La Liga TV and Premier Player in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de Gran Canaria

La Liga match between Las Palmas and Atletico Madrid will be played at Gran Canaria Stadium in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Las Palmas team news

The hosts remain without long-term absentee Kirian Rodriguez, who is sidelined after a cancer relapse, while Benito Ramirez and Jasper Cillessen are still nursing injuries. Diego Martinez may stick with the same lineup that drew against Getafe, with Sandro, Oli McBurnie, and Fabio Silva expected to start again. A likely tweak could come at right-back, where Marvin Park is tipped to replace Viti Rozada.

Atletico Madrid team news

For Atletico, Angel Correa continues to serve a suspension, and Samuel Lino and Rodrigo De Paul are unavailable through injury. No new setbacks were reported after the Valladolid match, so Diego Simeone may stick with a similar XI. While Alexander Sorloth is pushing for a starting spot, Antoine Griezmann is expected to retain his role up front. Koke is set to benefit from De Paul's absence in midfield.

