How to watch today's Larne vs Gent Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Larne and Gent, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Larne will take on Gent in the Conference League at Windsor Park on Thursday.

Having lost all their games so far, Larne lie at the bottom of the standings in the competition and will be desperate to get off the mark.

Gent are 13th in the standings, with three wins from five matches. They have lost only one of their last five outings across all competitions and are undoubtedly the favourites to win this clash.

How to watch Larne vs Gent online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Larne vs Gent kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League Windsor Park

The match will be played at Windsor Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Larne team news

Larne will be without defender Cian Bolger for their upcoming match against Gent, as he is suspended following a red card in their previous game against Dinamo Minsk.

In his absence, Sam Todd is expected to partner with Shaun Want in central defense.

Gent team news

Gent are aiming for a top-eight finish in the league phase and will look to capitalize on Larne's struggles, as the Northern Irish side has yet to secure a point in the competition.

Gent's recent 3-0 victory over TSC has boosted their confidence ahead of this fixture. With no fresh injury concerns ahead of the European tie, they will be expected to pick up all the available points.

