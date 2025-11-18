How to watch today's Kosovo vs Switzerland World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Switzerland stand on the brink of punching their ticket to a sixth straight World Cup, needing just a single point when they square off with Kosovo at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on Tuesday.

Franco Foda's side have turned heads throughout the campaign, dropping only one match along the way, but that lone stumble came against the Swiss, who handed the Dardanians their only defeat in their last 10 outings.

Murat Yakin's men have been rock-solid in qualifying, navigating all five of their fixtures without a blemish. Their 4-1 dismantling of Sweden remains the only time they've allowed a goal, underscoring just how steady they've been at both ends of the pitch. With form on their side and momentum firmly in their corner, Switzerland need only avoid defeat to book their place at next year's global stage.

While Pristina is set for a cracking atmosphere, the visitors arrive as the outright favourites. Kosovo look poised to secure a playoff berth, but all signs point toward Switzerland sealing automatic qualification on what could be a memorable night for the Red Cross brigade.

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. B Fadil Vokrri Stadium

The match will be played at Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, Kosovo on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Kosovo team news

Kosovo head into the match without any fresh injury worries or suspension issues, giving Franco Foda a full deck to work with. Leon Avdullahu and Dion Gallapeni are back in the squad, while Amir Rrahmani is expected to be used as a super-sub to change the tempo late on. With everything still to play for, Foda's side will look to deliver another organised, no-frills performance as they chase a landmark qualification.

Switzerland team news

Switzerland, meanwhile, travel with an almost clean bill of health, though Luca Jaquez remains unavailable through injury and Remo Freuler misses out after undergoing surgery on a fractured collarbone. On the brighter side, Michel Aebischer returns after sitting out the last two fixtures with an adductor issue and should slot straight back into the midfield rotation.

At the back, Murat Yakin is set to lean on a familiar defensive unit of Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Silvan Widmer, and Ricardo Rodriguez, with skipper Granit Xhaka pulling the strings in midfield. Up front, the trio of Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, and Ruben Vargas are poised to lead the line as the Swiss look to finish the job and seal their World Cup berth.

