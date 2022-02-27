Watch: Kepa fires penalty over the bar after Chelsea keeper was brought on for Carabao Cup final shootout vs Liverpool
By Peter McVitie
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sent his decisive penalty sailing over the bar as his side lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool.
Kepa was brought on to replace Edouard Mendy in the final minutes of extra-time so that he could feature in the penalty shootout that followed the 0-0 draw.
The first 20 penalties hit the back of the net, leading to the two teams' goalkeepers to settle it.
Watch Kepa penalty sail over the bar
What happened?
After Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher sent his penalty beyond the Spain international, it was Kepa's turn to step up.
But the 27-year-old saw his effort go sailing over the net, the only miss in the entire shootout, which saw Liverpool crowned the champions.