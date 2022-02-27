Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sent his decisive penalty sailing over the bar as his side lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool.

Kepa was brought on to replace Edouard Mendy in the final minutes of extra-time so that he could feature in the penalty shootout that followed the 0-0 draw.

The first 20 penalties hit the back of the net, leading to the two teams' goalkeepers to settle it.

Article continues below

Watch Kepa penalty sail over the bar

SCENES!!! 🤯



Kepa Arrizabalaga misses the 22nd penalty after being subbed on for the shoot-out! 😨 pic.twitter.com/yLIOIQWdUD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2022 KEPA MISSED IT 🤯



LIVERPOOL ARE CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zCcEccrgnQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2022

What happened?

After Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher sent his penalty beyond the Spain international, it was Kepa's turn to step up.

But the 27-year-old saw his effort go sailing over the net, the only miss in the entire shootout, which saw Liverpool crowned the champions.

Further reading