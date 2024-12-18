How to watch today's Juventus Women vs Vaalerenga Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Juventus and Vaalerenga, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Vaalerenga in the Women's Champions League at the Lamarmora Stadium on Wednesday.

These two teams do not stand a chance of progressing from the group stage. The hosts are third whereas the visitors are fourth in the standings.

Vaalerenga are winless in the group and will be hoping they can sign off with a win. Juventus have been woeful recently and will be desperate to avoid what could be a fifth straight defeat in the group stage.

Juventus vs Vaalerenga kick-off time

The match will be played at the Lamarmora Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus will be without defender Estelle Cascarino, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during France's 4-2 loss to Spain last month.

Vaalerenga team news

For the visiting side, Tuva Espås, Thea Bjelde, Selma Pettersen, and Stine Brekken are unavailable for selection due to injury concerns.

They will be hoping they can sign off with a win after having to failed to register victories in their first five rounds.

JUV Last match VAL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Vaalerenga 0 - 1 Juventus 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

