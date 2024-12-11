+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
Allianz Stadium
How to watch today's Juventus vs Manchester City Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueJuventus vs Manchester CityJuventusManchester City

How to watch the Champions League match between Juventus and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Manchester City in the Champions League at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

Both these teams have struggled to get going at the continental stage. Juventus are 20th in the standings, whereas as City are 18th.

Both teams have only managed two wins from their first five games and are currently level on points. They will be desperate to get more wins in the bag.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Get NordVPN

Juventus vs Manchester City kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Manchester City Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-2-4-1

29
M. Di Gregorio
6
Danilo
15
P. Kalulu
37
N. Savona
4
F. Gatti
7
C. Conceicao
8
T. Koopmeiners
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
5
M. Locatelli
10
K. Yildiz
9
D. Vlahovic
18
S. Ortega
3
R. Dias
2
K. Walker
24
J. Gvardiol
19
I. Gundogan
17
K. De Bruyne
20
B. Silva
11
J. Doku
82
R. Lewis
10
J. Grealish
9
Erling Haaland

3-2-4-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Thiago Motta

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Pep Guardiola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Juventus team news

Juventus have recently seen their injury list shrink, with star striker Dusan Vlahovic making his return on Saturday after three weeks out with a thigh issue, and Nicolo Savona also back in action.

However, Nico Gonzalez, Weston McKennie, and former City midfielder Douglas Luiz remain unavailable, along with ACL injury victims Juan Cabal and Bremer.

Manchester City team news

Pep Guardiola hopes to have Phil Foden available after the England international missed the draw with Crystal Palace due to bronchitis.

City are dealing with several injury concerns, including Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji.

John Stones and Mateo Kovacic remain sidelined, while Rodri and Oscar Bobb are out with long-term injuries.

Form

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

JUV

Last 4 matches

MCI

2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

5

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/4
Both teams scored
3/4

Standings

Useful links

