How to watch today's Juventus vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With plenty to live up to after October's pulsating eight-goal spectacle, Serie A powerhouses Juventus and Inter Milan are set to renew hostilities in Turin on Sunday evening.

Since orchestrating a dramatic comeback to salvage a draw in their last meeting, Juventus have seen their old rivals widen the gap in the Serie A title race. The Bianconeri head into this clash on the back of a fortuitous victory over Como, with Randal Kolo Muani once again stealing the headlines—his latest brace keeping Juve firmly in the hunt for a Champions League berth.

As for Inter, despite squandering a two-goal advantage in the chaotic 4-4 draw earlier this season, the Nerazzurri remain unbeaten in three straight league meetings with their Turin counterparts—a streak dating back to their last defeat at the Allianz Stadium in November 2022.

Having atoned for their humbling 3-0 loss to Fiorentina with a 2-1 victory over the same opposition on Monday, Simone Inzaghi's men now sit just a single point adrift of Napoli at the summit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1 and Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Inter will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, February 16, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Never one to shy away from tweaking his lineup, Juventus boss Thiago Motta may ring the changes ahead of a crucial Champions League double-header. The likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Khephren Thuram, Francisco Conceicao, and midweek standout Samuel Mbangula are all pushing for a spot in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, top scorer Dusan Vlahovic has found himself warming the bench in recent weeks, leaving Randal Kolo Muani as the preferred spearhead. The Frenchman has been nothing short of electric, netting five goals in three outings—no new Serie A arrival this century has started with a hotter streak.

However, Motta remains without his first-choice backline, with Bremer, Pierre Kalulu, Juan Cabal, and Andrea Cambiaso all sidelined. To make matters worse, new signing Lloyd Kelly sat out training due to illness, while Douglas Luiz has been ruled out with another muscular setback.

Inter team news

Over in the Inter camp, the biggest selection dilemma revolves around Marcus Thuram—the club's leading league scorer. The elder Thuram brother is racing against time to recover from an ankle injury, with either Marko Arnautovic or Mehdi Taremi ready to deputize if needed.

Strike partner and club captain Lautaro Martinez stands on the verge of history—one more goal would see him become the first foreign player to notch double figures in six separate Serie A campaigns for Inter.

With Denzel Dumfries suspended and Federico Dimarco rested last time out, Matteo Darmian and Carlos Augusto took charge of the flanks. However, expect a role reversal on Sunday, with Dumfries and Dimarco primed to return to the fold.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links