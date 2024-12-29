How to watch today's Juventus vs Fiorentina Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Locked on the same points in the Serie A table, Juventus and Fiorentina face off in Turin on Sunday, both vying to stay within striking distance of the Scudetto race.

While Juve could extend their unbeaten league run to 18 matches, they remain outside Italy's top four. Meanwhile, the Viola—who hold a game in hand over their long-standing rivals—are enduring a dip in form, failing to win in their last three outings across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A game will be available to watch live on Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Fiorentina will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Sunday, December 29, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

The Bianconeri's injury woes continue to pile up as 2024 nears its end. Arkadiusz Milik, Bremer, Juan Cabal, Timothy Weah, Jonas Rouhi, and Douglas Luiz are all unavailable for selection.

Manager Thiago Motta may stick with a largely unchanged lineup this weekend, though Andrea Cambiaso could come in to replace makeshift left-back Weston McKennie.

Leading Juventus' attack, Dusan Vlahovic—who netted 44 goals in 98 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina—has yet to score against his former club in four attempts.

Fiorentina team news

After an extensive search for Vlahovic's successor, Fiorentina turned to Moise Kean, signing him from Juve over the summer. The Italian striker has rediscovered his form, reaching double digits in league goals for only the second time in his career—the first was during his stint with Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020-21 season.

Kean is set to lead Viola's attack on his return to Turin, with potential support from two of Lucas Beltran, Riccardo Sottil, Albert Gudmundsson, and Andrea Colpani.

At right-back, Michael Kayode stepped in for the suspended Dodo last weekend, but the latter is expected to reclaim his spot for Sunday's clash.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links