How to watch today's Juventus vs Empoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Empoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following consecutive setbacks, Juventus will aim to snap a three-match winless run on Sunday as they host a struggling Empoli side in Turin.

The Bianconeri must regroup after a calamitous second half in Naples, which not only ended their unbeaten league streak but was compounded by a disheartening loss to Benfica in midweek. Empoli, meanwhile, have endured a seven-match drought without a victory, though they salvaged a point against Bologna last time out.

Despite dealing with a defensive crisis, Juve are still tipped as heavy favourites, and three points would provide a much-needed morale boost, at least temporarily propelling them above Lazio into fourth place.

Juventus vs Empoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, February 2, with kick-off at 11:30 am GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Andrea Cambiaso, who has been linked with a winter move to the Premier League, is expected to return to the squad after missing the Benfica clash due to an ongoing ankle issue.

However, first-choice centre-back Pierre Kalulu remains sidelined with a muscular problem, which could see either new recruit Renato Veiga or midfield anchor Manuel Locatelli slot into the backline.

After netting against Napoli, Randal Kolo Muani, who was ineligible for European action, could become the first Juve player since Carlos Tevez in 2013 to score in his first two league appearances. Meanwhile, top scorer Dusan Vlahovic might start on the bench.

Empoli team news

For Empoli, the primary attacking threat comes from Sebastiano Esposito, who has found the net in four consecutive away matches.

The Azzurri will once again be without Ola Solbakken, who joins long-term absentees Pietro Pellegri, Nicolas Haas, Saba Sazonov, and Tyronne Ebuehi on the injury list.

To make matters worse, Davide Nicola must navigate the absences of suspended duo Alberto Grassi and Giuseppe Pezzella, while key defender Mattia Viti is a doubt due to an adductor issue.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

