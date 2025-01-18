How to watch today's Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

One of the most iconic matchups in Italian football is set to take centre stage once again, as AC Milan and Juventus prepare to lock horns at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Serie A encounter. The two sides have already crossed paths earlier this year, with Milan overturning a deficit to defeat Juventus in the semi-finals of the Supercoppa Italiana.

Thiago Motta finds himself under mounting scrutiny, despite Juventus being the only undefeated team in Serie A this season. However, their position outside the top four and the UEFA Champions League spots stems from a string of disappointing results—13 draws and only seven wins across their 20 league matches to date.

On the other hand, AC Milan approach this fixture buoyed by their recent triumphs. After toppling Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana, they staged another remarkable comeback to beat their Derby della Madonnina rivals, Inter, in the final. While they were frustrated by a 1-1 draw with Cagliari, the Rossoneri rebounded with a 2-1 victory over Como in midweek, following the appointment of Sergio Conceicao.

Known for his ability to craft resilient and hard-to-break teams, Conceicao's tactical expertise could be the key to unlocking Juventus' unbeaten streak, which feels increasingly precarious. Given the current momentum, siding with Milan appears to be the more promising option in this eagerly anticipated showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on +Bet365 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, January 18, with kick-off at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus are seeing their injury woes ease as several key players near full fitness. Top scorer Dusan Vlahovic is expected to be fit enough to make his comeback, likely as an option from the bench. There's also hope that Francisco Conceicao could feature in the squad, setting up the intriguing possibility of facing his father's new team.

For the Bianconeri, only long-term absentees Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, and Bremer remain unavailable. This improving injury picture comes at a crucial time, with consecutive big games against Milan and Champions League opponents Club Brugge on the horizon.

Elsewhere, Tim Weah might see action as a substitute, while former Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli and on-loan defender Pierre Kalulu are expected to be included in the starting XI.

AC Milan team news

AC Milan's trip to Como proved costly, as Christian Pulisic, Alvaro Morata, and Malick Thiaw all exited with injuries. Among the trio, Thiaw appears the most likely to miss an extended spell, potentially sidelining him from Sergio Conceicao's plans for the foreseeable future.

In Thiaw's absence, the Rossoneri are expected to turn to Matteo Gabbia to fill the void in central defence. While Pulisic could still recover in time for Saturday's clash, Morata is certain to miss the showdown against one of his former sides, serving a suspension.

Meanwhile, injuries continue to limit Milan's squad depth, with Samuel Chukwueze, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Alessandro Florenzi all still unavailable.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

