How to watch today's Jordan vs Palestine World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification AFC match between Jordan and Palestine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jordan will aim to strengthen their position in Group B of the AFC World Cup qualifiers when they host Palestine at Amman International Stadium on Thursday.

Jordan has been a picture of consistency in the second round of AFC qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, suffering just one defeat in six matches. They now gear up to face a winless Palestine side that has managed only three draws while enduring three losses along the way.

The Jordanians have kept themselves sharp with a string of friendlies this year, testing themselves against Zenit Saint-Petersburg, Uzbekistan, and North Korea. However, when it comes to competitive fixtures, their most recent outings saw them settle for back-to-back draws on the road against Iraq and Kuwait during the November international window.

Meanwhile, Palestine has found the road to qualification an uphill battle, struggling to find the net with just four goals in six matches. Given the challenges they face off the pitch, their campaign was always going to be an arduous one, and elimination from World Cup contention now appears inevitable. That said, they showed their resilience in their last competitive fixture, battling to an impressive 1-1 draw with South Korea in Jordan—a result that demonstrated their fighting spirit despite the odds.

Jordan vs Palestine kick-off time

The match will be played at the Amman International Stadium in Amman, Jordan on Thursday, March 20, 2025, with kick-off at 6:15 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Jordan team news

The host nation will be without Ali Olwan, who is nursing a sprained ankle, while several fresh faces—Waseem Al-Riyalat, Mohannad Semreen, Ali Hajabi, Adham Al-Quraishi, and Mohammed Al-Emwasi—are in line for their first international caps. Yazeed Abulaila could reach a personal milestone on the night, as the goalkeeper is set to earn his 50th cap. Meanwhile, Yazan Al-Naimat, who found the net against Kuwait, is also approaching the half-century mark for international appearances, currently sitting on 48 caps.

Palestine team news

For Palestine, six newcomers—Bader Mousa, Khaled Al-Nabris, Assad Al Hamlawi, Adam Kaied, Hamed Hamdan, and Mahdi Assi—are hoping to make their senior team debuts. Their last qualifier saw Zaid Qunbar notch his third international goal, while Oday Dabbagh, the nation's all-time leading scorer, is still searching for his first goal since firing a hat trick against Bangladesh in March 2024.

