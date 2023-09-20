How to watch the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

A guide to where you can catch all of this weekend's F1 action

The 2023 Formula One season continues to rumble forward onwards, with Red Bull and Max Verstappen once again seemingly primed to sweep the board. After a surprisingly lacklustre performance at the Singapore Grand Prix, the Dutchman and his team will hope they can bounce back at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

The event, one of a handful of races synonymous with the sport across generations, has never shied away from serving up dramatic moments in the history of F1, and in a campaign that has still thrown a few twists and turns into the expected coronation parade of its reigning champion, the Suzuka Circuit may have some tricks on the track.

For Verstappen, the track has proven less than fruitful across this career so far, with just one win to his name, taken last season - but for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Japanese Grand Prix has often been a surefire bet for success, with five victories here.

The big question for fans will be just how they can catch it all unfold across another busy weekend of race action. Here, GOAL takes fans through where to watch the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix, including channel, timings and recommended packages for those looking to soak up all of the action.

Where can I watch the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. The British satellite network broadcaster has held the nationwide rights to cover F1 since 2012, when they introduced their standalone channel for coverage. That includes not just the main race itself, but also coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the full weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service’s sports package will include the channel among varied forms, while other British services, such as Virgin Media, may also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account.

Where is the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix?

The 2023 Japanese Grand Prix takes place at the Suzuka International Racing Course, more famously known as the Suzuka Circuit. Located in Suzuka, the third-largest city in Mie Prefecture, to the southwest of Japan’s main island, Honshu. The circuit was first introduced to F1 during the 1987 season and is synonymous with the event.

The original Japanese Grand Prix held during 1976 and 1977, took place at the Fuji Speedway, but save for 2007 and 2008, when it made a brief return there, the event has spent its entire existence within F1 located at Suzuka, forging a reputation as one of the more challenging courses on the calendar.

It was here that Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost famously crashed into each other - twice - to decisively earn the Drivers’ Championship crown, and was where Lewis Hamilton recorded one of six race wins during his debut season in 2007 when he just missed out on the title by a point to Kimi Raikkonen. History is in the asphalt here.

Japanese Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2023 Japanese Grand Prix runs across the full weekend, from September 22nd through September 24th, with practice, qualifying, and the race itself spread out over a three-day period.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is not available in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use the service would need a VPN in order to access it and watch the Japanese Grand Prix.

For more information on VPNs, consider GOAL’s guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

Can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix on demand?

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you will be able to watch back the Japanese Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options.

The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, while those with a Sky+ subscription will be able to also record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV will be able to effectively draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage too, though their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited due to the nature of the package.