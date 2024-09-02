How to watch today's Japan vs New Zealand Women's U20 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Japan will face New Zealand in their first group game of the U20 Women's World Cup at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo on Monday.
Japan were the world U-20 champions back in 2018 but failed to defend that title last time out. They lost the final against Spain and now will firmly be back in the hunt for their second World Cup victory.
New Zealand have not managed to go past the group stage in most of their World Cup appearances. Their best finish was a quarter-final appearance back in 2014. It will be difficult to repeat that performance but they will be hoping to cause more than a few shocks in trying to do so.
Japan vs New Zealand U20 Women kick-off time & stadium
|September 3, 2024
|2 am BST
|Estadio Metropolitano de Techo
The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Japan and New Zealand will be played at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo.
It will kick off at 2 am BST on Tuesday in the UK.
Team news & squads
Japan U20 team news
Japan are a powerhouse in this category, having competed in eight FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cups and clinching the title in 2018. Head coach Michihasa Kano's squad is primarily composed of home talent, with just four players currently playing abroad.
Japan U20 Women possible XI: Okuma, Yoneda, Sasaki, Okamura, Shiragaki, Amano, Matsunaga, Ujihara, Hayashi, Matsukubo, Hijikata.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okuma, Iwasaki, Wulf
|Defenders:
|Kashimura, Okamura, Yoneda, Sasaki, Koyama, Shiragaki
|Midfielders:
|Hayashi, Tsunoda, Oyama, Ujihara, Kubota, Hayama, Amano, Matsunaga, Itamura
|Forwards:
|Sasai, Matsukubo, Hijikata
New Zealand U20 Women team news
Head coach Leon Birnie has assembled a formidable team for the tournament, featuring Milly Clegg and Ruby Nathan, both of whom have earned caps for the Football Ferns.
Aimee Danieli, Manaia Elliott, and Emma Pijnenburg have also received call-ups to senior national team squads.
New Zealand U20 Women possible XI: Danieli, McMeeken, McMillan, Findlay, Green, Brazendale, Ingham, Errington, Page, Nathan, Clegg
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Danieli, Iro, Bennett
|Defenders:
|McMeeken, Haering, McCann, Green, Trewhitt
|Midfielders:
|Findlay, Pijnenburg, Bercelli, Errington, Elliott, Colpi, Brazendale, Ingham, Benson, Page
|Forwards:
|McMillan, Clegg, Nathan
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first meeting between these two teams.