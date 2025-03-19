How to watch today's Japan vs Bahrain World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification AFC match between Japan and Bahrain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group C's top and bottom teams in the AFC World Cup qualifiers are set to collide on Thursday as Japan lock horns with Bahrain in a crucial showdown.

The Blue Samurai have been on an upward trajectory in recent years, making a strong impression at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they stunned both Germany and Spain before bowing out on penalties in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Bahrain remain firmly in the hunt for an automatic qualification spot in what has turned into a fiercely contested Group C.

Japan have been a dominant force throughout their road to 2026, steamrolling through the second round with a perfect six wins from six, netting 24 goals along the way. Their imperious form has carried into the third round, where they've bagged 16 points from six matches, finding the net 22 times with a wealth of attacking firepower.

Their opponents, Bahrain, finished second behind the UAE in Group H of the second round but remain within touching distance of the qualification spots. With just one point separating Australia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, the race for an automatic berth is set to go down to the wire.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Japan vs Bahrain online - TV channels & live streams

The AFC World Cup qualifier match between Japan and Bahrain will be shown live on OneFootball in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Japan vs Bahrain kick-off time

The match will be played at the Saitama Stadium on Thursday, March 20, 2025, with kick-off at 10:35 am GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Japan team news

With a World Cup ticket potentially within reach, Hajime Moriyasu has called upon a star-studded squad, including key names like Kaoru Mitoma and Takefusa Kubo. Ayase Ueda returns to the fold after recovering from injury, while Hiroki Ito is also back in contention following a prolonged spell on the sidelines. Expect Moriyasu to name a full-strength starting XI as Japan look to seal their place at the 2026 World Cup.

Bahrain team news

Bahrain are set to stick with a familiar lineup, closely resembling the squad that powered them to Gulf Cup glory. Mohamed Marhoon, their top scorer from that tournament, is poised to lead the attack, while defensive stalwarts Waleed Al-Hayam and Amine Benadi are expected to anchor the backline. Abdulla Al-Khalasi and Hamad Al-Shamsan will provide width from the full-back positions as Bahrain aim to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links