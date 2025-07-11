How to watch today's Italy Women vs Spain Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Italy and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy and Spain square off in a crucial Women's Euros group-stage clash on Friday, with plenty still riding on the outcome for both sides.

Spain have certainly lived up to their billing as tournament favourites, brushing aside Portugal with a dominant 5-0 display before putting six past Belgium in a thrilling 6-2 win. Despite the lopsided scoreline, it wasn't all smooth sailing. Alexia Putellas opened the scoring, but Justine Vanhaevermaet quickly levelled for Belgium. Irene Paredes restored Spain's lead before half-time, only for Hannah Eurlings to equalise once more after the break. However, Spain found another gear late on, with Esther Gonzalez, Mariona Caldentey, and Claudia Pina all finding the net in a late surge.

Italy's route has been less flashy but equally important. A gritty 1-0 win over Belgium, followed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Portugal, has kept their qualification hopes alive. Cristiana Girelli netted a brilliant strike to give the Azzurre the lead, and while Portugal had an equaliser chalked off for offside, Diana Gomes did eventually level the score in the 89th minute. Italy could still advance even with a loss, but their goal difference could prove decisive.

How to watch Italy vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Euro match between Italy and Spain will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Italy vs Spain kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Italy and Spain will be played at the Wankdorfstadion in Bern, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, July 11, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Italy team news

Italy boss Andrea Soncin may opt to stick with his tried-and-tested XI, with Roma's Elena Linari expected to anchor the back three alongside Juventus pair Cecilia Salvai and Martina Lenzini. Up front, Girelli remains the focal point, having hit four goals in her last five for the national team.

Spain team news

As for Spain, Montse Tomé might take a cautious approach with Ona Batlle and Laia Aleixandri, both walking a disciplinary tightrope with one yellow away from suspension. That could open the door for Jana Fernandez and Maria Mendez to step in. Elsewhere, Aitana Bonmatí, having eased back to fitness after a bout of viral meningitis, could finally get her first start after two substitute cameos.

