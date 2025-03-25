How to watch today's Israel vs Norway World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Israel and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Israel will take on Norway in their second group game of the World Cup qualifiers at the Nagyerdei Stadium on Tuesday.

Erling Haaland was on the scoresheet once again as Norway thrashed Moldova 5-0 in their first game. Israel also managed to register a win in their opening qualifier, beating Estonia 2-1. Both teams will be fighting for a win to climb to the top of the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Israel vs Norway online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Israel vs Norway kick-off time

The match will be played at the Nagyerdei Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Israel team news

Israel emerged from their win over Estonia without any fresh injury concerns. However, they were already without veteran defender Miguel Vítor and midfielders Dia Saba and Dolev Haziza, who withdrew from the squad before the opening match.

Norway team news

Center-back Leo Østigård was forced off in the first half due to an injury, and his availability remains uncertain.

If he is unable to recover in time, Torbjørn Heggem is on standby to partner Brentford’s Kristoffer Ajer in defense.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links