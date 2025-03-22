How to watch today's Israel vs Estonia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Israel and Estonia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Israel and Estonia square off at Nagyerdei Stadion in Hungary on Saturday night as they begin their journey in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The group also features Norway, Moldova, and either Germany or Italy, depending on the outcome of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final clash.

Israel had a rough UEFA Nations League campaign in late 2024, finishing bottom of their group with just four points from six matches, leading to their relegation to League B. However, they head into this clash on a high after edging Belgium 1-0 in their last fixture, courtesy of a late winner from Beitar Jerusalem forward Yarden Shua, who made an immediate impact on his international debut.

Estonia also endured a disappointing Nations League run, finishing third in their group with four points. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Slovakia, a game in which they failed to register a single shot on target, leaving them with plenty to improve upon ahead of the qualifiers.

Israel vs Estonia kick-off time

The match will be played at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary on Saturday, March 22, 2025, with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Israel team news

Israel will be without the services of Miguel Vitor, Dia Saba, and Dolev Haziza, with the former two ruled out due to injury. Goalkeeper Omri Glazer could reclaim his spot from Daniel Peretz after missing the previous international break, while Roy Revivo is back in contention and may be given the nod at left-back.

In attack, Manor Solomon, who has shone for Leeds United this season with seven goals and seven assists in the Championship, is expected to start. He could be joined by Dean David, with either Liel Abada or Oscar Gloukh completing the frontline.

Estonia team news

On the Estonian side, veteran striker Henri Anier is on the verge of his 100th international cap but faces competition from Alex Tamm for the starting striker role. Teenager Patrik Kristal could earn his fourth cap in an advanced midfield role, linking up with Markus Poom and Kevor Palumets in the centre of the park. Meanwhile, Arsenal loanee Karl Hein, currently at Real Valladolid, is expected to start in between the sticks.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ISR Last 2 matches EST 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Israel 4 - 0 Estonia

Estonia 0 - 1 Israel 5 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

