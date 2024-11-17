How to watch today's Israel vs Belgium Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Israel and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Israel will welcome European heavyweights Belgium at the Bozsik Arena on Sunday, aiming to round off their UEFA Nations League campaign with a breakthrough victory.

Belgium's faint aspirations of reaching the Nations League quarter-finals were extinguished on Thursday, as Group 2 leaders Italy claimed all three points in Brussels, handing the Red Devils their third loss of the season.

With only a single point to their name, Israel faces an uphill battle, as their only route to avoiding relegation lies in defeating Belgium by a margin of three goals or more in Budapest. However, such a result seems improbable given their struggles throughout the campaign.

How to watch Israel vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Israel and Belgium will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay Youtube.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Israel vs Belgium kick-off time

The UEFA Nations League match between Israel and Belgium will be played at Bozsik Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, November 17, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Israel team news

Israel are likely to stick with the 5-4-1 formation that earned them a valiant draw against France. Up front, the leading striker role is expected to go to one of Dor Turgeman, Tai Baribo, or Dean David, with support from Oscar Gloukh and Manor Solomon, the latter returning to action midweek after sitting out October's fixtures due to injury.

In goal, Daniel Peretz, currently a backup at Bayern Munich, is set to retain his spot with Omri Glazer sidelined by injury. The 23-year-old will be earning his fourth senior cap for the national team.

Belgium team news

Domenico Tedesco might opt for a reshuffle on Sunday evening after the combination of Lois Openda and all-time leading scorer Romelu Lukaku failed to spark against Italy.

Facing a less formidable opponent, Belgium is expected to adopt a more attacking strategy. This could see Dodi Lukebakio and Johan Bakayoko introduced to provide width in the final third, while Arthur Vermeeren of RB Leipzig is pushing for a starting role after his appearance off the bench.

Tedesco's squad depth is somewhat constrained, with captain Kevin De Bruyne unavailable, alongside Thomas Meunier, Jérémy Doku, Charles De Ketelaere, Youri Tielemans, and Malick Fofana.

