How to watch today's Ireland vs Senegal friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Ireland and Senegal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ireland and Senegal will meet for the first time in an international friendly at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Friday. This fixture is a significant test for both teams as they prepare for upcoming qualifiers and tournaments, and it brings together two sides with contrasting recent form and squad dynamics.

Ireland come into the match on a mixed run, having won three of their last five games but still searching for defensive consistency. Senegal arrive in Dublin in excellent form, unbeaten in their last ten matches with six victories, including a recent 2-0 win over Togo.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Ireland vs Senegal kick-off time

The match will be played at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has named a squad featuring four uncapped players—John Joe Patrick Finn, Josh Keeley, Killian Phillips, and Josh Honohan—who could all make their debuts.

Captain Seamus Coleman returns after a long injury absence, though he is a doubt for this match due to a thigh issue. Up front, Adam Idah and Troy Parrott are likely to lead the line.

Senegal team news

The squad is missing star forward Sadio Mané, who is absent for personal reasons, but remains strong with experienced leaders such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and Pape Matar Sarr. Other key players expected to start include Idrissa Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson, and Ismaila Sarr.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

