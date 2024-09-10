How to watch today's Ireland vs Greece Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Ireland and Greece, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ireland will take on Greece in their second group game of the UEFA Nations League at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

Ireland suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of England in their opening group game and will be looking to pick up their first win here. Greece had a good outing against Finland, winning the game 3-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ireland vs Greece online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay YouTube in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ireland vs Greece kick-off time

Date: September 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: Aviva Stadium

The match will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman is expected to be sidelined for this match after sustaining a foot injury in a clash with Harry Maguire on Saturday.

Evan Ferguson, making his first appearance for either club or country since March, might start on the bench due to concerns over his match fitness.

Ireland possible XI: Kelleher; Doherty, O'Brien, Collins, O'Shea, Brady; Molumby, Smallbone; Ogbene, Idah, Szmodics.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Travers, O'Leary Defenders: Brady, Doherty, O'Dowda, O'Shea, Collins, Omobamidele, Scales, O'Brien Midfielders: Brown, Knight, Molumby, Smallbone, McAteer Forwards: Robinson, Idah, Parrott, Ogbene, Obafemi, Szmodics

Greece team news

The new manager has made several changes to the lineup in recent games. He has left out regulars like Dimitris Kourbelis, who recently moved to Saudi Arabia, as well as defenders George Baldock, Panagiotis Retsos, and Giorgos Kyriakopoulos.

Greece predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Mantalos, Bouchalakis, Bakasetas; Konstantelias, Ioannidis, Pelkas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Tzolakis, Mandas Defenders: Vagiannidis, Koulierakis, Mavropanos, Rota, Chatzidiakos, Tsimikas, Giannoulis, Ndoj Midfielders: Bouchalakis, Galanopoulos, Pelkas, Bakasetas, Konstantelias, Zafeiris, Mantalos, Siopis, Alexandropoulos Forwards: Tzolis, Ioannidis, Douvikas, Pavlidis, Chatzigiovanis, Masouras

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/10/23 Republic of Ireland 0 - 2 Greece European Championship 17/06/23 Greece 2 - 1 Republic of Ireland European Championship 15/11/12 Republic of Ireland 0 - 1 Greece Friendly 20/11/02 Greece 0 - 0 Republic of Ireland Friendly 26/04/00 Republic of Ireland 0 - 1 Greece Friendly

Useful links